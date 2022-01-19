Log in
    TUSK   CA09226C1023

BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.

(TUSK)
Black Tusk Resources : SAMPLES UP TO 0.035 G/T AU AT PG HIGHWAY

01/19/2022 | 07:32am EST
Black Tusk Resources Inc. has released the results of continuing exploration on its PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Que.


Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects comprise adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team headed by Dr. Mathieu Piche, PhD, OGQ, conducted reconnaissance-level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties. The objective of this first pass over the claim blocks was to sample historically documented mineralized areas as well as prospect for potentially new mineralized zones. A total of 103 rock samples were obtained and submitted to ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or for analysis.


Sixty-nine samples were obtained from the MoGold property and twenty-four samples were obtained from the PG Highway property. Some elements of interest returned elevated values, including a series of channel samples that returned elevated copper of 921 parts per million and 959 parts per million in an area of sampling on the MoGold claims. The highest gold values were returned from channel samples taken from the PG Highway claims, with 0.035 gram per tonne, 0.019 gram per tonne and 0.015 gram per tonne from samples that were highly mineralized with pyrite. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver (to 0.65 part per million). An attached table summarizes the more significant rock sampling results.


The Black Tusk geological team continues to assess the results of this preliminary rock sampling program. Dr. Piche notes that there is a potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposition based upon the geology and some of the geochemical characteristics as well as the presence of near-massive to massive pyrite located on the PG Highway claims. Historic diamond drilling of this mineralized zone returned up to 9.6 metres of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks (see previous news release). This VMS potential will be further evaluated in the coming weeks, with plans for geophysical surveying (deep-penetrating electromagnetics) and diamond drilling as possible future work in 2022.


The ground exploration was guided in part by the results of an airborne magnetic survey completed earlier in 2021. Geophysique TMC completed a total of 153 line kilometres of survey with a Scintrex Cs-Vl cesium vapour magnetometer. The results of the survey provided highly detailed geophysical images that indicate elongated magnetic features crossing the PG Highway and MoGold properties.


The 2021 rock samples were analyzed by ALS lab with ME-MS61L four-acid digestion supertrace analysis, which provides results for 48 elements. The samples were also analyzed for gold by ALS lab with the AU-ICP21 process, using fire assay and ICP-AES analysis. Twelve samples were also analyzed for potential platinum and palladium using ALS lab process PGM-MS23L supertrace analysis using fire assay with ICP-MS analysis.


Black Tusk inserted nine check materials into the sample stream, including blanks, standards and duplicate samples, as part of its quality assurance/quality control procedure. A summary of the inserted materials performance is provided in an attached table. All of the standards performed within two standard deviations (2SD) from the certified values for gold and copper. The duplicates analysis show no variation in values for gold, and less-than-2-per-cent variation in values for copper. The blank materials that were inserted into the sample stream were taken from drill core that was visually determined to be void of metals; however, the gold and copper values are slightly elevated, suggesting that another choice of material should be considered.


The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Geo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Piche.


Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as who is defined under National Instrument 43 101, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in the press release.


We seek Safe Harbor.

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Resources Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Richard Penn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renat Mataev Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mathieu Piché Independent Director
