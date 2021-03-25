Black Tusk Resources : Mr. Richard Penn reports CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 AND JANUARY 31, 2020...
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021
AND JANUARY 31, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute to Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
January 31,2021
April 30, 2020
(Unaudited)(Audited) ASSETS
Current
Cash
Amounts receivables Prepaid expensesExploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
$
$
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Deferred flow through liabilities
$
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYShare capital (Note 6) Reserves
Deficit
9,817,944665,413(6,382,808)
4,100,549
$
2,346,655
110,008
55,459
2,512,122
2,068,299
$
4,580,421
$
325,820 154,052 479,872
159,892
46,001
107,954
313,847
1,573,025
1,886,872
$
110,103 154,052 264,155
5,338,580 579,418(4,295,281)
1,622,717
4,580,421
$
1,886,872
NATURE OF CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1)Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the board on March 24, 2021:
"Richard Penn"
Director
"Roman Rubin"
Director
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
UNAUDITED
Three months ended January 31,2021
Three months ended January 31,2020
Nine months ended January 31,2021
Nine month ended January 31,2020
EXPENSES
Consulting fees Investor Communication Management fees
Office and miscellaneous Professional fees
Stock based compensation Transfer agent and filing fees Travel and promotion
$
260,329
$
66,745
$ 1,257,459
$ 830,087
71,065
122,578
90,000
157,163 390,057
60,000
238,000 200,000
10,412 - -
49
17,783 3,955
2,300
88,317 125,601
89,592
85,995 108,488
14,629
(146)
27,450 26,143
84,397
24,261
215,360 81,472
Net loss and comprehensive loss, end of period
$ $
530,832
$ $
365,379
$ 2,087,527
$
1,765,803
Loss per share (basic and diluted)
(0.01)
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)Weighted average number of common share outstanding
107,146,447
39,109,263
107,146,447
39,109,263
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
UNAUDITED
Number of
Share
Shares
Amount
Subscription
Reserves
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balances, April 30,
2019
19,326,309
1,809,324
336,559
237,863
(1,688,104)
695,642
Issued for cash
29,518,657
2,573,837
(336,559)
(590)
-
2,236,688
Issued for services
1,708,489
136,679
-
-
-
136,679
Shares issued for
exploration asset
15,500,000
825,000
-
-
-
825,000
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
108,488
-
108,488
Comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
-
(1,765,803)
(1,765,803)
Balance January 31, 2020
66,053,455
5,344,840
-
345,761
(3,453,907)
2,236,694
Balance, April 30,
2020
68,154,955
5,338,580
-
579,418
(4,295,281)
1,622,717
Issued for cash
74,595,501
4,195,511
(150,351)
-
-
4,045,160
Issued for services
5,424,040
283,853
-
-
-
283,853
Share subscriptions
-
-
150,351
-
-
150,351
Stock based
compensation
-
-
-
85,995
-
85,995
Comprehensive loss for
for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,087,527)
(2,087,527)
Balance, January 31, 2021
148,174,496
9,817,944
-
665,413
(6,382,808)
4,100,549
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
UNAUDITED
Three months ended January 31,2021
Three months ended January 31,2020
Nine months ended January 31,2021
Nine month ended January 31,2020
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period Items not involving cash: Stock - based payments
$
(530,832)
$
(365,379)
$(2,087,527)
$ (1,765,803)
- (530,832)
89,592
85,995
(275,787) (2,001,532)
108,488 (1,657,315)
Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Other receivable
Prepaid expenses and deposits Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(18,767) 25,012 233,251
(204,021) 100,152 (86,704)
(64,007) 52,495 215,717
(216,515) 144,955 (159,310)
Cash used in operating activities
(291,336)
(466,360)
(1,797,327)
(1,888,185)INVESTING ACTIVITY
Mineral property acquisition and exploration costs
(360,419)
(115,947)
(495,274) (353,536)Cash used in investing activity
(360,419)
(115,947)
(495,224) (353,536)FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Share subscription Shares issued for cash
(283,958)
(316,118)
- (336,559)
842,802 558,844
950,548 634,430
4,479,364 2,709,926
Cash used in by financing activity
4,479,364 2,373,367
INCREASE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD
(92,911)
52,123 2,186,763 131,646
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,439,566
329,732
159,892 250,209
CASH, END OF PERIOD
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES Interest paid
Income taxes paid Shares issued for service Shares issued for and evaluation and exploration costs
$
2,346,655
$ $
- -
$ 283,853
$
$
381,855
$ $ $
- - -
-
$ 825,000
$
381,855
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
283,853
$
136,679
$
-
$
825,000
$ 2,346,655
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("the Company") was incorporated on November 18, 2016 under the laws of British Columbia. The address of the Company's corporate office and its principal place of business is 200-666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The Company's principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. As at January 31, 2021, the Company had not yet determined whether the Company's mineral property asset contains ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amount shown for exploration and evaluation asset is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of and the future profitable production from the property or realizing proceeds from its disposition. The outcome of these matters cannot be predicted at this time and the uncertainties cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
The Company had a deficit of $6,382,802 as at January 31, 2021, which has been funded by the issuance of equity. The Company's ability to continue its operations and to realize its assets at their carrying values is dependent upon obtaining additional financing and generating revenues sufficient to cover its operating costs.
These financial statements do not give affect to any adjustments which would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those reflected in these financial statements.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19, has spread across the globe and is impacting worldwide economic activity. This global pandemic poses the risk that the Company or its clients, employees, contractors, suppliers, and other partners may be unable to conduct regular business activities for an indefinite period of time. At this point, the impact on the Company has been minimal. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is taking all necessary precautions in order to follow rules and best practices as set out by the federal and provincial governments.
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
a) Statement of compliance
The financial statements are prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS34") using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). They do not include all financial information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended April 30, 2020.
The financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretation of the International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC").
The financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on March 24, 2021.
3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS
There have been no material revisions to the nature of judgments and estimates of amounts reported in the Company's April 30, 2020 annual financial statements.
4. NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS AND AMENDMENTS
The Company adopted the following new standard effective May 1, 2019:
IFRS 16 Leases
IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17, "Leases" and the related interpretative guidance. IFRS 16 applies a control model to the identification of leases, distinguishing between a lease and a service contract on the basis of whether the customer controls the asset being leased. For those assets determined to meet the definition of a lease, IFRS 16 introduces significant changes to the accounting by lessees, introducing a single, on-balance sheet accounting model that is similar to current finance lease accounting, with limited exceptions for short-term leases or leases of low value assets. Lessor accounting is not substantially changed. The standard is effective for periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019, with early adoption permitted for entities that have adopted IFRS 15, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".
The adoption of IFRS 16 did not have a material impact on the Company's future results and financial position.
5. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSET
Acquisition costs
Exploration costs
Total
$
$
$
Balance, April 30, 2018 Additions
45,000 195,000
87,990 37,259
132,990 232,259
Balance, April 30, 2019
240,000
125,249
365,249
Additions
1,067,500
319,048
1,386,548
Write-off of mineral property
(65,000)
(113,772)
(178,772)
Balance, April 30, 2020
1,242,500
330,525
1,573,025
Additions
-
495,274
495,274
Balance, January 31, 2021
1,242,500
825,799
2,068,299
Goldsmith Property
On November 30, 2016, the Company entered into an option agreement to purchase certain claims in the Goldsmith Property. In order to exercise its option, the Company must make cash payments of $100,000 as follows:
•$5,000 upon execution of the agreement; (paid)
•an additional $7,000 on the Initial Public Offering of the Company; (paid)
•an additional $13,000 on or before November 30, 2017; (paid)
•an additional $20,000 on or before November 30, 2018; (paid)
•an additional $25,000 on or before November 30, 2019; and
•an additional $30,000 on or before November 30, 2020.
The Company must also issue 400,000 common shares as follows:
•200,000 common shares on the Initial Public Offering of the Company; (issued) and
•an additional 200,000 common shares on or before November 30, 2020.
The Company must make all government payments in order to maintain the mineral claims in good standing. The Optionors retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the Goldsmith Property. The Company may purchase the first 1% of the NSR by paying the Optionors $500,000. The Company has incurred the following costs as at April 30, 2020 and 2019:
Goldsmith Property
$
Balance, April 30, 2018
132,990
Acquisition Costs
Cash
20,000
Deferred Exploration Costs
Exploration costs
37,259
Balance, April 30, 2019
190,249
Deferred Exploration Costs
Recovery of exploration costs
(11,477)
Write-off
(178,772)
Balance, April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2021
-
During the year ended April 30, 2020, the Company decided not to proceed with the Goldsmith Property option and recorded an impairment of $178,772 to write off all the accumulated costs.
Cluster Project
On February 5, 2019, the Company entered into a mineral claim purchase agreement to purchase 100% interest in the mineral property called the Cluster Project, located in Val-D'Or, Quebec. In consideration for the Cluster Project, the Company made cash payment of $25,000 and issued 1,000,000 common shares to the vendor during the year ended April 30, 2019.
As at January 31, 2021, the project is still at an early exploration stage. The Company has incurred the following exploration expenditures as at January 31, 2021:
Cluster Project
$
Balance, April 30, 2019
-
Acquisition Costs
Cash
25,000
1,000,000 shares issued at $0.15 per share
150,000
Balance, April 30, 2020
175,000
Deferred Exploration Costs
Balance, April 30, 2020
330,525
Exploration Costs
495,274
Balance, January 31, 2021
825,799
McKenzie East Project
On November 12, 2019, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement to purchase 100% of the outstanding shares of Golda Resources Inc ("Golda"). At the time of acquisition, Golda held a 100% interest in the mineral property called the McKenzie East Project, located in Quebec. In consideration for the mineral property, the Company issued 5,500,000 common shares to the owners of Golda and paid $15,000 cash to a third party consultant.
As at January 31, 2021, the project is still at an early exploration stage. The Company has incurred the following exploration expenditures as at January 31, 2021:
McKenzie East Project
$
Balance, April 30, 2019
-
Acquisition Costs
Cash
15,000
5,500,000 shares issued at $0.055 per share
302,500
Balance, April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2021
317,500
Deferred Exploration Costs
Exploration costs
-
Total Deferred Exploration Costs
-
Balance, April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2021
317,500
South Rim Project
On January 13, 2020, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of Chalice Gold Exploration Corp. ("Chalice"). At the time of acquisition, Chalice held a 100% interest in the mineral property called the South Rim Project, located in British Columbia. In consideration for the mineral property, the Company issued 10,000,000 common shares to the owners of Chalice.
As at January 31, 2021, the project is still at an early exploration stage. The Company has incurred the following exploration expenditures as at January 31, 2021:
South Rim Project
$
Balance, April 30, 2019
-
Acquisition Costs
10,000,000 shares issued at $0.075 per share
750,000
Balance, April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2021
750,000
Deferred Exploration Costs
Exploration costs
-
Total Deferred Exploration Costs
-
Balance, April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2021
750,000
5. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS(continued)
Environmental
The Company is subject to the laws and regulations relating to environmental matters in all jurisdictions in which it operates. The Company conducts its mineral exploration activities in compliance with applicable environmental protection legislation. The Company is not aware of any existing environmental problems related to any of its current or former properties that may result in material liability to the Company.
Environmental legislation is becoming increasingly stringent and the expenses of regulatory compliance are increasing. The impact of new and future environmental legislation on the Company's operations may cause additional expenses and restrictions.
If the restrictions adversely affect the scope of exploration and development on the mineral properties, the potential for production on the property may be diminished or negated.
6. SHARE CAPITAL
a) Authorized:
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value.
b) Escrow Shares:
The Company entered into an escrow agreement, whereby common shares will be held in escrow and are scheduled for release at 10% on the listing date and 15% on every six month from date of listing. At January 31, 2021, there were no common shares held in escrow.
c) Issued and Outstanding:
As at January 31, 2021 there were 148,174,496 common shares issued and outstanding.
During the period ended January 31, 2021, the Company had the following share capital transactions:
(i) The Company issued 3,106,025 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for services.
(ii) The Company issued 484,615 common shares at a price of $0.065 per share for services.
(iii) The company issued 4,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share pursuant to the exercise of warrants for gross proceeds of $240,000.
(iv) The Company issued 2,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share for gross proceeds of $150,000.
(v) The Company issued 17,563,000 common flow-through shares at a price of $0.08 per share for gross proceeds of $1,565,040.
(vi) The Company issued 179,400 common shares at a price of $0.08 per share for services.
(vii) The Company issued 3,077,000 shares at a price of $0.065 per share for gross proceeds of $200,005.
(viii) The Company issued 4,950,000 shares pursuant to the exercise of stock options for gross proceeds of $247,500.
6. SHARE CAPITAL
d) Issued and Outstanding:continued
(ix) The Company issued 200,000 shares pursuant to the exercise of warrants for gross proceeds of $12,000.
(x) The Company issued 2,550,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.08 per share for gross proceeds of $204,000.
(xi) The Company issued 28,134,073 shares at a price of $0.053 per share for gross proceeds of $1,491,106.
(xii) The Company issued 9,621,420 shared at a price of $0.07 per share for gross proceeds of $673,500.
e) Stock options During the year ended April 30, 2018, the Company adopted a Stock Option Plan (the "Plan").
Under the Plan, the Company can issue up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares as incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to the Company. The Plan limits the number of stock options which may be granted to any one individual to not more than 5% of the total issued common shares of the Company in any 12 month period. The Plan also limits the stock options which may be granted to any one individual if the exercise would result in the issuance of common shares more than 2% in any 12 month period. The number of options granted to any one consultant or a person employed to provide investor relations activities
In any 12 month period must not exceed 2% of the total issued common shares of the Company.
As well, stock options granted under the Plan may be subject to vesting provisions as determined by the Board of Directors.
During the period ended January 31, 2021, The Company granted 2,100,000 stock option to a directors, employees and a consultant of the Company. The option are exercised at $0.07 per share for a period of 2 years.
6. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) e) Stock options (continued)
As at January 31, 2020, the Company had options outstanding enabling holders to acquire the following:
Options OutstandingWeighted Average
Exercise Price $
Balance, April 30, 2020 Options granted Options exercised Options expired
7,212,156 0.15
2,100,000 0.07
(4,950,000) 0.05
-
-
Outstanding and Exercisable, January 31, 2021
4,062,156
0.08
Details of stock options outstanding at January 31, 2021 are as follows:
ExerciseNumber of Stock Options
PriceRemaining Contractual Life
($)
(years)
Expiry Date
200,000
0.16
700,000
0.14
179,156
0.14
0.29 0.39 0.43
May 14, 2021
July 4, 2021
July 31, 2021
733,000
0.05
0.86 December 10, 2021
500,000
0.75
1.06 February 18, 2022
1,300,000
0.05
400,000
0.05
100,000
0.07
1.15 1.23 1.49
March 24, 2022
April 21, 2022
July 24, 2022
The following assumptions were used for the Black-Scholes valuation of options issued:
2020
Share price
$0.07
Risk - free interest rate
0.27%
Expected life of warrants
2 years
Dividend rate
0%
Annualized volatility
115%
6. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) f)Warrants
A summary of warrants outstanding at January 31, 2021 is as follows:
UNAUDITED
Weighted Average
Exercise Price
Outstanding and exercisable, April 30,
$
2020
21,350,218
0.26
Issued
54,441,745
0.08
Exercised
(4,200,000)
(0.06)
Expired
(3,435,767)
-
Outstanding and exercisable, January
31, 2021
68,156,196
0.10
Warrants issued
Weighted Average Remaining
A Summary of the Company's share purchase warrants are as follows:
Number of
Warrants
September 22, 2025
4.65
$0.07
9,621,428
Expiry Date
Contractual Life in Years
Exercise Price
and exercisable
May 2, 2021
0.26
$0.25
3,352,332
June 3,2021
0.34
$0.25
2,983,400
June 13, 2021
0.37
$0.25
844,600
July 9, 2021
0.44
$0.25
1,031,575
September 20, 2021
0.64
$0.20
644,445
November 1, 2021
0.76
$0.06
2,580,000
December 10, 2021
0.86
$0.10
346,666
December 19, 2021
0.89
$0.10
1,698,000
December 30, 2021
0.92
$0.10
433,400
June 15, 2022
1.37
$0.06
2,300,000
July 15, 2022
1.45
$0.08
5,005,400
November 17, 2023
1.92
$0.08
3,437,500
August 5, 2025
4.51
$0.065
3,089,000
September 22, 2025
4.65
$0.08
30,788,450
- 15 -
7. RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS
Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability, directly or indirectly, to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial and operating decisions. Related parties may be individuals or corporate entities. A transaction is considered to be a related party transaction when there is a transfer of resources or obligations between related parties.
The following amounts are due to related parties and have been included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
January 31,
April 30,
2021
2020
$
$
40,991
8,574
The amounts are due to a company controlled by the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. The amounts are non-interest bearing, unsecured and are due upon demand.
The Company had the following related party transactions for the three month period ended:
January 31,
January 31,
2021
2020
$
$
Management fees
268,000
200,000
Geological fees
38,159
28,586
Key management includes directors and key officers of the Company, including the President, CEO and Chief Financial Officer. Management fees were provided by a company owned or controlled by the CEO.
8. MANAGEMENT OF CAPITAL
The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the sourcing and exploration of its resource property. The Company does not have any externally imposed capital requirements to which it is subject.
The Company considers the aggregate of its share capital, contributed surplus and deficit as capital. The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may attempt to issue new shares or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.
9. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK
International Financial Reporting Standards 7,Financial Instruments: Disclosures, establishes a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:
Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
Fair Value of Financial Instruments
The Company's financial assets include cash and are classified as Level 1. The carrying value of these instruments approximates their fair values due to the relatively short periods of maturity of these instruments.
Assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis were presented on the Company's statements of financial position as at January 31, 2021 are as follows:
Fair Value Measurements Using
Quoted Prices inSignificant
Active Markets
For Identical Instruments
Other ObservableSignificant Unobservable
(Level 1)
Inputs(Level 2)
Inputs (Level 3)Cash
$ 2,346,655
$-
$
Total $
- 2,346,655
Fair value
The fair value of the Company's financial instruments approximates their carrying value as at January 31, 2021 because of the demand nature or short‐term maturity of these instruments.
Financial risk management objectives and policies
The Company's financial instruments include cash and accounts payable. The risks associated with these financial instruments and the policies on how to mitigate these risks are set out below. Management manages and monitors these exposures to ensure appropriate measures are implemented on a timely and effective manner.
(i)Currency risk
The Company's expenses are denominated in Canadian dollars. The Company's corporate office is based in Canada and current exposure to exchange rate fluctuations is minimal.
The Company does not have any significant foreign currency denominated monetary liabilities. The principal business of the Company is the identification and evaluation of assets or a business and once identified or evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation in a business subject to receipt of shareholder approval and acceptance by regulatory authorities.
(ii)Interest rate risk
The Company is exposed to interest rate risk on the variable rate of interest earned on bank deposits. The fair value interest rate risk on bank deposits is insignificant as the deposits are short‐term.
The Company has not entered into any derivative instruments to manage interest rate fluctuations.
(iii)Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of loss associated with the counterparty's inability to fulfill its payment obligations. Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risks consist principally of cash. To minimize the credit risk the Company places these instruments with a high quality financial institution.
(iv)Liquidity risk
In the management of liquidity risk of the Company, the Company maintains a balance between continuity of funding and the flexibility through the use of borrowings. Management closely monitors the liquidity position and expects to have adequate sources of funding to finance the Company's projects and operations.
10. COMMITMENT
The Company is committed to certain cash payments, common share issuances and exploration expenditures as described in Note 5.
