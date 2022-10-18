Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blackbaud, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLKB   US09227Q1004

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
53.94 USD   +2.63%
10/17Blackbaud Unleashes Social Good and Delivers Innovation at bbcon 2022 Virtual
PR
10/13Healthy Blue and EVERFI Bring Critical Health and Wellness Education to Students Across Kansas Communities
PR
10/11Blackbaud Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Clearlake's Disclosure of Talks Over Strategic Alternatives
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackbaud Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/18/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event:

Blackbaud's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 2

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Webcast:

investor.blackbaud.com

Live Dial-In:

1-877-407-3088

A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations
IR@blackbaud.com

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301652598.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKBAUD, INC.
10/17Blackbaud Unleashes Social Good and Delivers Innovation at bbcon 2022 Virtual
PR
10/13Healthy Blue and EVERFI Bring Critical Health and Wellness Education to Students Across..
PR
10/11Blackbaud Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Clearlake's Disclosure of Talks Over Strategic Alt..
MT
10/11Blackbaud Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Right..
AQ
10/11Blackbaud Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan
PR
10/11EVERFI and FORTUNE Convene the Most Influential Social Impact Executives to Address the..
PR
10/04Blackbaud, Acuity Brands rise; AXT, KalVista fall
AQ
10/04Blackbaud Shares Rise After Investor Clearlake Capital Discloses 18.4% Stake
MT
10/03Clearlake Capital Engages in Discussions with Blackbaud, Inc
CI
09/22Blackbaud Extends CEO Mike Gianoni's Contract by Three Years; Shares Rise Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBAUD, INC.
More recommendations