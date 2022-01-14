Blackbaud : Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

January 17 is known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or MLK Day. It's a day of solidarity and reverence as many gather to remember and commemorate the work, life, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.-a civil and human rights champion who fought to extend the promise of a fair and just world for all. Americans and many people around the world will pause, reflect, and in many cases, volunteer to continue embracing Dr. King's message of racial equality.

At Blackbaud, Dr. King's message of hope and unity continues to inspire us all.

We understand the path to equality for all is still a work in progress, and we are committed to remaining on this journey until equality is a reality. It is so important that we take this time to celebrate, reflect, and turn aspiration into action, together. However you choose to celebrate the day, we encourage everyone to take a moment to pause and reflect on Dr. King's legacy.