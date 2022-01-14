Log in
    BLKB   US09227Q1004

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/14 10:43:30 am
71.525 USD   -1.18%
10:22aBLACKBAUD : Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
PU
01/13BLACKBAUD : Launches Free Webinar Series for Nonprofit Managers
PU
01/07BLACKBAUD : Acquires EVERFI Conference Call - Transcript
PU
Blackbaud : Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

01/14/2022 | 10:22am EST
January 17 is known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or MLK Day. It's a day of solidarity and reverence as many gather to remember and commemorate the work, life, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.-a civil and human rights champion who fought to extend the promise of a fair and just world for all. Americans and many people around the world will pause, reflect, and in many cases, volunteer to continue embracing Dr. King's message of racial equality.

At Blackbaud, Dr. King's message of hope and unity continues to inspire us all.

We understand the path to equality for all is still a work in progress, and we are committed to remaining on this journey until equality is a reality. It is so important that we take this time to celebrate, reflect, and turn aspiration into action, together. However you choose to celebrate the day, we encourage everyone to take a moment to pause and reflect on Dr. King's legacy.

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 922 M - -
Net income 2021 18,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 673 M 3 673 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.-8.36%3 673
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.37%2 288 432
SEA LIMITED-19.29%101 458
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.67%75 484
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-11.86%69 564
SYNOPSYS, INC.-11.12%50 253