Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blackbaud, Inc.    BLKB

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackbaud : Celebrating Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada

02/05/2021 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 1st marked the beginning of Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada. This is a time for all of us to celebrate Black excellence-an opportunity to commemorate those in our past who did extraordinary things to contribute to the world we live in today. People of African descent in North America have made enormous contributions to their communities, countries, and to the world. That said, the narrative of their contributions has not always acknowledged them. This month is a time to shine light on that part of our collective past.

'My race needs no special defense, for the past history of them in this country proves them to be equal of any people anywhere. All they need is an equal chance in the battle of life.'

Robert Smalls
Civil War Hero, Reconstruction Congressman

As part of our observance of Black History Month, we are offering our employees programming throughout the month of February to listen, learn, engage, and connect. Employees will hear from guest speakers, such as former City of Charleston Mayor, Joe Riley, President of Lord Cultural Resources, Joy Bailey-Bryant, and Dr. Brenda Tindal, Director of Education & Engagement at the International African American Museum.

Blackbaud continues to embrace and foster a culture that values diversity, collaboration, and inclusion and we look forward to celebrating Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada as well as other observances throughout the year.

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 18:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBAUD, INC.
07:57aBLACKBAUD : Celebrating Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada
PU
04:01aBLACKBAUD : University Offers Customers a Fully Digital Purchasing Experience fo..
PR
01/26BLACKBAUD : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Result..
PR
01/20BLACKBAUD : Named to Built In's List of Best Places to Work in Austin for Third ..
PU
01/18BLACKBAUD : Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A day on, not a day off
PU
01/12BLACKBAUD : Welcoming the January 2021 Cohort of the Blackbaud Social Good Start..
PU
01/07BLACKBAUD : Wins a TrustRadius 2021 Best Customer Support Award for its Educatio..
PU
2020BLACKBAUD : Employees Adopt New Approaches to Volunteer Virtua
PU
2020BLACKBAUD : Gives Back Through Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives
PR
2020BLACKBAUD : Launches Updated Marketplace to Deliver Increased Innovation for Soc..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 900 M - -
Net income 2020 30,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 112x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 3 313 M 3 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 611
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart BLACKBAUD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackbaud, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBAUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,86 $
Last Close Price 68,63 $
Spread / Highest target 2,00%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Steve Halleck Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Anthony W. Boor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.19.23%3 313
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.25%1 825 292
SEA LIMITED22.56%124 706
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.61%113 831
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%60 265
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.52%56 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ