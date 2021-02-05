Blackbaud : Celebrating Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada

February 1st marked the beginning of Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada. This is a time for all of us to celebrate Black excellence-an opportunity to commemorate those in our past who did extraordinary things to contribute to the world we live in today. People of African descent in North America have made enormous contributions to their communities, countries, and to the world. That said, the narrative of their contributions has not always acknowledged them. This month is a time to shine light on that part of our collective past.



'My race needs no special defense, for the past history of them in this country proves them to be equal of any people anywhere. All they need is an equal chance in the battle of life.'



Robert Smalls

Civil War Hero, Reconstruction Congressman



As part of our observance of Black History Month, we are offering our employees programming throughout the month of February to listen, learn, engage, and connect. Employees will hear from guest speakers, such as former City of Charleston Mayor, Joe Riley, President of Lord Cultural Resources, Joy Bailey-Bryant, and Dr. Brenda Tindal, Director of Education & Engagement at the International African American Museum.



Blackbaud continues to embrace and foster a culture that values diversity, collaboration, and inclusion and we look forward to celebrating Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada as well as other observances throughout the year.