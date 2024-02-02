By Josh Beckerman

Software company Blackbaud said it is "pleased to resolve" a Federal Trade Commission investigation related to a 2020 ransomware attack and said it continues strengthen its cybersecurity and compliance programs.

Blackbaud said Friday that it has neither admitted nor denied any of the FTC's allegations. The company said it hasn't been fined by the FTC and isn't otherwise required to make any payment as part of the settlement.

The FTC, which announced the settlement Thursday, alleged that "lax security allowed a hacker to breach the company's network" and access personal data.

Blackbaud, which focuses on nonprofit and education sectors, previously reached settlements with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with 49 states and the District of Columbia.

