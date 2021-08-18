Log in
Blackbaud : Featured in Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 Campaign for Commitment to Nonprofits

08/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® Recognized as a Transformational Solution Supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Blackbaud is thrilled to be featured in Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 campaign as a company that is accelerating nonprofit missions and impact, and playing an active role in supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 campaign focuses on highlighting solutions and services that are driving positive impact and contributing to a more inclusive economy. The initiative encourages participants to build and recognize transformational solutions and services that enable a better future together. By joining together, purpose-driven companies can create greater collective impact.

Blackbaud has served the social good and nonprofit sector for 40 years with products that are purpose-built to help good takeover. With a suite of products like Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®, Blackbaud CRM™ and more, we're helping nonprofits improve and streamline fundraising, accounting and donor relationship management.

As a proud Microsoft partner, we're excited that Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT has been recognized in the #BuildFor2030 campaign. Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is the first truly comprehensive cloud-based fundraising and donor management software solution built specifically for nonprofits and the entire social good community. It's a tool that helps organizations drive fundraising efforts, connect teams, and work smarter and faster.

With Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, nonprofits and social good organizations can:

  • Identify growth opportunities and increase revenue
  • Reach new supporters and engage existing supporters
  • Streamline data, reporting, and administrative processes

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT helps organizations to free up more time for their missions and to make a greater impact with their resources. That means the invaluable work of these organizations moves us all closer to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Blackbaud is honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to the nonprofit sector. As a participant in the UN Global Compact, and as part our dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, we empower our customers by providing purpose-built solutions that support their organizational goals and move their social good missions forward.

As we approach World Humanitarian Day this week, join us alongside Microsoft to #BuildFor2030. Together we can accelerate change and create a more equitable future for all.

Learn more about Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT here, and check out our listing on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace.

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 911 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 173x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 3 128 M 3 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 77,1%
Technical analysis trends BLACKBAUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 65,71 $
Average target price 74,17 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.14.16%3 128
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.77%2 202 464
SEA LIMITED54.87%161 667
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.44%102 612
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.98%84 737
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE43.97%73 696