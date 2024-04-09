New All-Access Pass Will Elevate Event Experience; Early-Bird Pricing Available Until June 13

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has announced that registration for bbcon 2024 is now open with early bird pricing until June 13. This year's conference will take place September 24–26 in Seattle, Washington.

"We're excited to take bbcon to Seattle this fall," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "With three days of inspiration, innovation and networking opportunities, this marquee event gives us the opportunity to connect with customers and changemakers to ignite new possibilities and fuel social impact together."

"We're looking forward to hosting Blackbaud's bbcon 2024 conference in Seattle this year," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Being able to host events of this caliber was a key part of our vision for the new Summit building of the Seattle Convention Center. We're excited to welcome attendees who will have the opportunity to explore our city while they spend three days focused on fueling social impact, learning, inspiring and innovating."

What attendees can expect at bbcon:

Inspiring keynote talks from unmissable speakers

Innovative sessions that will ignite new ideas

Endless networking possibilities with thousands of peers

This year, Blackbaud is offering an all-access pass to experience bbcon, bundling in Blackbaud University Day and pre-conference workshops for one all-inclusive price. With early-bird pricing, attendees can save $300 off full-price registration costs until June 13.

Visit bbconference.com for more details.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-opens-registration-for-bbcon-2024-302111779.html

SOURCE Blackbaud