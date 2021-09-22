Log in
BLACKBAUD : Product Update Briefings Registration is now live!
PU
09/20BLACKBAUD INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20Blackbaud, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Blackbaud : Product Update Briefings Registration is now live!

09/22/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
As our products and our company evolve, so does our approach to communicating about innovation to our customers. The Blackbaud Product Update Briefings is a semi-annual celebration of technology innovation designed to:

  • Share recent product updates: Discover ways our technology is evolving to help you work more efficiently and empower your team to do more.
  • Highlight our 6-month plans: Our product engineering team will give a preview of updates we're working on now and future "themes" for longer-term development.
  • Kick-start utilization of new features: For many Blackbaud solutions, you can also sign up for customer success adoption sessions to learn how to get started using the new features we'll talk about during the product updates.
  • Demonstrate the way Blackbaud's cloud solutions are evolving to meet the needs of your organization today: Our product update sessions are open to all and we encourage you to sign up for one or for all events to learn more about Blackbaud's cloud solution portfolio.

Join us for the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, October 26-28, to learn more about the innovative cloud solutions that impact your work and support your mission.

Helpful links: Product Update Briefings Overiew | Register for a session

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBAUD, INC.
09/20BLACKBAUD INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20Blackbaud, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/20BLACKBAUD : The University of Warwick Drives Fundraising Performance with Blackbaud
PU
09/01BLACKBAUD : Our hearts are with those affected by Hurricane Ida
PU
08/25BLACKBAUD : A Workplace That Works for All at Blackbaud
PU
08/18BLACKBAUD : Featured in Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 Campaign for Commitment to Nonprofits
PU
08/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Blackbaud Shares
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBAUD, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 911 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 180x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 3 250 M 3 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 77,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 68,27 $
Average target price 74,17 $
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.18.61%3 250
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.54%2 215 390
SEA LIMITED65.48%181 874
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.59%102 164
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.51%82 673
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE53.30%78 518