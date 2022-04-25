Blackbaud : Save the Date for bbcon 2022 Virtual

Save the date for bbcon 2022 Virtual.The tech conference for a better world will take place October 17-18. This year's conference will be global and virtual again, and the core bbcon pass will continue to be free so all social good professionals can benefit from the sessions. In conjunction with bbcon, the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings (PUBs) will be conducted October 19-20.



Registration for bbcon 2022 Virtual and PUBs will open in early summer.



Call for Experts-coming soon! We are looking for speakers who want to build their professional brand and share their expertise this year. Social good leaders interested in participating in speaking opportunities across Blackbaud's events and marketing initiatives, like bbcon, webinars and our sgENGAGE podcast will be able to share their stories in a single submission form. Start thinking about your ideas and stay tuned to bbconference.com for more details.



Sponsors-If you are interested in becoming a bbcon 2022 Virtual sponsor, please email [email protected]to beadded to our distribution list. More information on standard packages will be coming soon. Potential sponsors should include specific goals and budget parameters in the email, if necessary.

Don't miss the virtual tech conference designed to share two days of great inspirational and best practices content with the entire social good community! Want to be the first to hear about the latest bbcon announcements and updates? Sign up for our bbcon mailing list here.