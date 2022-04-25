Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blackbaud, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLKB   US09227Q1004

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
  Report
04/25 10:41:15 am EDT
55.26 USD   +1.48%
04/22BLACKBAUD : Celebrates Earth Day 2022
PU
04/21Blackbaud Names Charles "Chuck" Miller Chief Information Security Officer
PR
04/21Blackbaud Names Charles "Chuck" Miller Chief Information Security Officer
CI
Blackbaud : Save the Date for bbcon 2022 Virtual

04/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Save the date for bbcon 2022 Virtual.The tech conference for a better world will take place October 17-18. This year's conference will be global and virtual again, and the core bbcon pass will continue to be free so all social good professionals can benefit from the sessions. In conjunction with bbcon, the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings (PUBs) will be conducted October 19-20. 

Registration for bbcon 2022 Virtual and PUBs will open in early summer.

Call for Experts-coming soon! We are looking for speakers who want to build their professional brand and share their expertise this year. Social good leaders interested in participating in speaking opportunities across Blackbaud's events and marketing initiatives, like bbcon, webinars and our sgENGAGE podcast will be able to share their stories in a single submission form. Start thinking about your ideas and stay tuned to bbconference.com for more details.

Sponsors-If you are interested in becoming a bbcon 2022 Virtual sponsor, please email [email protected]to beadded to our distribution list. More information on standard packages will be coming soon. Potential sponsors should include specific goals and budget parameters in the email, if necessary.

Don't miss the virtual tech conference designed to share two days of great inspirational and best practices content with the entire social good community! Want to be the first to hear about the latest bbcon announcements and updates? Sign up for our bbcon mailing list here.

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 081 M - -
Net income 2022 23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 820 M 2 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 77,2%
Technical analysis trends BLACKBAUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,45 $
Average target price 70,40 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Kevin McDearis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.-31.06%2 820
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.52%2 054 366
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.67%62 178
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.20%56 943
SEA LIMITED-60.83%48 869
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.66%43 633