Blackbaud reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission of allegations that lax security allowed a data breach in 2020.

The settlement requires Blackbaud to delete data that it no longer needs to provide products or services and "will prohibit the company from misrepresenting its data security and data retention policies," the FTC said. The proposed order requires that Blackbaud notify the FTC if it has a future data breach that it is required to report to any other local, state or federal agency, the FTC said.

Software company Blackbaud, which focuses on nonprofit and education sectors, reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March. The SEC had alleged the company made misleading disclosures about the ransomware attack.

