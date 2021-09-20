Blackbaud : The University of Warwick Drives Fundraising Performance with Blackbaud

London (20 September, 2021) - Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to share that it is continuing its relationship with The University of Warwick, a top 10 higher education institution in the UK, to play an integral role in the university's new development strategy-one which they believe will surpass the success of their previous fundraising records.

The ambitious, multi-year strategy is being led by Matt Ferguson, Warwick's Director of Development and Alumni Engagement. Ferguson joined the institution in 2018 after gaining a reputation as one of the most successful principal gifts fundraisers in UK higher education. In the first phase of the strategy, Ferguson is seeking to put in place advanced relationship management capabilities that empower staff and enable the team to triple their current annual fundraising totals.

The University of Warwick needed to scale their technology solutions to achieve their ambitious goals. After considering several options and exploring the potential of building a bespoke CRM with another software provider, the University ultimately decided to invest in Blackbaud CRM™, a best-in-class enterprise CRM solution that is known for its customisable and configurable capabilities.

Through partnering with Blackbaud and using Blackbaud CRM, the University aims to achieve an incredible fundraising target that will support the Vice Chancellor's agenda to consolidate Warwick as one of the world's top universities.

"We're exceptionally proud to be able to support customers such as the University of Warwick with their fundraising needs, because their donors make a vital impact through philanthropy," said Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of Blackbaud's operations in Europe. "Warwick's mission, to ensure everyone who can excel in education is given the opportunity to do so, is vitally important. Their alumni and supporters play a critical part in helping to break down barriers to education and advancing research to address some of the planet's biggest challenges. Through Blackbaud CRM, we're delighted to be able to support Warwick to improve the lives of people around the world."

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.co.uk or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.