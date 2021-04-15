Log in
BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
Blackbaud : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/15/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28 after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event:

Blackbaud's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, April 29th

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Webcast:

Investor.blackbaud.com

Live Dial-In:

1-877-407-3088

A live webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit  www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations
IR@blackbaud.com

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301270174.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
