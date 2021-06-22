Blackbaud : Announces Lineup of Free Sessions for bbcon 2021 Virtual

bbcon 2021 Virtual, the tech conference for a better world, will take place Oct. 13-15, and attendance will be free again this year. Today, Blackbaud released its session lineup for the conference. These informative sessions will provide social good professionals with fresh tips, real-life success stories, thought leadership discussions, cutting-edge content and so much more.

Sessions include content for all regions, role types, and markets-arts and cultural organizations, cause-based nonprofits, educational institutions, faith communities, healthcare organizations, foundations, corporate giving and more.

Attendees will learn from leading social good experts and professionals all working to build a better world and will walk away with concrete strategies to help move their missions forward. Don't miss this opportunity to virtually connect and engage with social good leaders and professionals, and leave with new relationships, knowledge, inspiration and resources.

Learn more about bbcon 2021 Virtual and register for free here. More sessions to be announced soon!