    BLKB   US09227Q1004

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/22 11:18:20 am
77.67 USD   +0.34%
BLACKBAUD  : Announces Lineup of Free Sessions for bbcon 2021 Virtual
PU
06/21INSIDER TRENDS : Blackbaud Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/16BLACKBAUD  : Celebrates Juneteenth
PU
Blackbaud : Announces Lineup of Free Sessions for bbcon 2021 Virtual

06/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
bbcon 2021 Virtual, the tech conference for a better world, will take place Oct. 13-15, and attendance will be free again this year. Today, Blackbaud released its session lineup for the conference. These informative sessions will provide social good professionals with fresh tips, real-life success stories, thought leadership discussions, cutting-edge content and so much more.

Sessions include content for all regions, role types, and markets-arts and cultural organizations, cause-based nonprofits, educational institutions, faith communities, healthcare organizations, foundations, corporate giving and more.

Attendees will learn from leading social good experts and professionals all working to build a better world and will walk away with concrete strategies to help move their missions forward. Don't miss this opportunity to virtually connect and engage with social good leaders and professionals, and leave with new relationships, knowledge, inspiration and resources.

Learn more about bbcon 2021 Virtual and register for free here. More sessions to be announced soon!

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 905 M - -
Net income 2021 22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 170x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 3 680 M 3 680 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 77,8%
Technical analysis trends BLACKBAUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,83 $
Last Close Price 77,41 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.34.49%3 680
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.08%1 978 017
SEA LIMITED41.20%147 397
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.47%108 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.23%67 106
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE19.32%61 812