Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blackbaud, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLKB

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackbaud : Celebrates Earth Day

04/22/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Today, Blackbaud is excited to join the largest environmental movement around the world to celebrate Earth Day. Participating in Earth Day reinforces our company's commitment to sustainability and enables our employees and customers to help drive sustainability as well.

Earlier this week, we launched our 2020 Social Responsibility Report, where we share more about our culture and philanthropy, how we serve our customers, how we create employee experience, ways we give back, and how we operate sustainably. The report also highlights the various ways we continue living our purpose of helping good take over-read the report here.

As a global organization, we are constantly evolving and learning, and we believe educating ourselves is one of the most important things we can do to get more involved in sustainability initiatives. As a part of our Earth Day celebration, we are sharing several opportunities for employees to watch a virtual screening of the award-winning documentary, A Plastic Ocean. We are also taking time to listen by asking employees to share ways they are already living sustainably.

Earth Day is one day to raise awareness for our environment, but Blackbaud is committed every day to making sustainable decisions related to all aspects of our business. We encourage you to take time to reflect on what you can do to help support our environment.

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBAUD, INC.
09:43aBLACKBAUD  : Celebrates Earth Day
PU
04/19BLACKBAUD'S 2020 SOCIAL RESPONSIBILI : Helping Good Take Over
PR
04/19BLACKBAUD  : A Message from CEO Mike Gianoni on Blackbaud's 2020 Social Responsi..
PU
04/15BLACKBAUD  : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/15BLACKBAUD  : Adds GlobalGiving Atlas to YourCause Suite
MT
04/15BLACKBAUD  : Developers' Conference 2021
PU
04/15BLACKBAUD  : Expands Global Capabilities for YourCause® to Power Social Good Aro..
PR
04/08BLACKBAUD  : Partners with Braven to Equip First-Generation College Students wit..
PU
04/06BLACKBAUD  : Appoints Brandon Sharrett President and General Manager of Blackbau..
PR
04/01BLACKBAUD  : Product Update Briefings are now live!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 901 M - -
Net income 2021 29,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 124x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 3 352 M 3 352 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BLACKBAUD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackbaud, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBAUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 76,13 $
Last Close Price 70,49 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.20.41%3 296
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.11%1 965 351
SEA LIMITED21.12%121 041
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.32%94 799
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.98%60 615
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.12%56 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ