Blackbaud : Celebrates Earth Day

Today, Blackbaud is excited to join the largest environmental movement around the world to celebrate Earth Day. Participating in Earth Day reinforces our company's commitment to sustainability and enables our employees and customers to help drive sustainability as well.Earlier this week, we launched our, where we share more about our culture and philanthropy, how we serve our customers, how we create employee experience, ways we give back, and how we operate sustainably. The report also highlights the various ways we continue living our purpose of helping good take over-As a global organization, we are constantly evolving and learning, and we believe educating ourselves is one of the most important things we can do to get more involved in sustainability initiatives. As a part of our Earth Day celebration, we are sharing several opportunities for employees to watch a virtual screening of the award-winning documentary,. We are also taking time to listen by asking employees to share ways they are already living sustainably.Earth Day is one day to raise awareness for our environment, but Blackbaud is committed every day to making sustainable decisions related to all aspects of our business. We encourage you to take time to reflect on what you can do to help support our environment.