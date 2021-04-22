Log in
    BLKB

BLACKBAUD, INC.

(BLKB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/22 11:20:31 am
70.885 USD   +0.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackbaud : Last chance to submit a proposal to speak at bbcon 2021 Virtual!

04/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
bbcon 2021 Virtual Call for Speakers closes tomorrow! Anyone interested in speaking should submit a proposal by April 23, 2021. We are encouraging submissions from a diverse group of inspiring and dynamic online presenters, thought leaders, industry professionals and innovators with a passion for sharing real knowledge and proven expertise with the social good community. bbcon 2021 Virtual will be held October 13-15, 2021. Don't wait, submit your proposal to speak now!

The deadline to submit a proposal is tomorrow, April 23, 2021.

Learn more about bbcon 2021 Virtual with these helpful links:
bbconference.com
Tips for Creating an Inspirational, Must-Have bbcon Session Proposal

Disclaimer

Blackbaud Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 901 M - -
Net income 2021 29,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 124x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 3 352 M 3 352 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BLACKBAUD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Blackbaud, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBAUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 76,13 $
Last Close Price 70,49 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Gianoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony W. Boor CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Andrew M. Leitch Chairman
Mary Beth Westmoreland Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Lant Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBAUD, INC.20.41%3 296
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.11%1 965 351
SEA LIMITED21.12%121 041
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.32%94 799
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.98%60 615
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.12%56 659
