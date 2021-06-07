Log in
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/07 10:58:28 am
18.2 CAD   +8.72%
10:23aTSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains
RE
10:22aWall Street flat; tech shares shrug off G7 tax deal
RE
10:20aAMC jumps 19% as funds eye bearish bets
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC jumps 19% as funds eye bearish bets

06/07/2021 | 10:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An AMC theatre is pictured in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment and other "meme stocks" supported by small-time individual traders jumped on Monday, extending gains into a third week as message boards hummed with hype about the potential to squeeze Wall Street short-sellers.

Market participants have told Reuters that some Wall Street institutional investors are ramping up complex options trades that let them bet the shares will fall while keeping a lid on potential losses if they instead gain.

Cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings, which almost doubled in value again last week, rose 18.5%, while Microvision, a developer of laser beam scanning technology, climbed 7.1%.

Data shows AMC has been the top traded stock among clients of brokerages Fidelity and Freetrade, used heavily by amateur and individual investors playing with their own money.

On trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, message volume related to AMC - a barometer of interest in the stock - rose 3.3% on Monday.

Among other meme stocks, BlackBerry's U.S. listing was up 8.6% and videogame retailer GameStop Corp and headphones maker KOSS rose 6.6% and 12.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 13.82% 54.7385 Delayed Quote.2,159.91%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 8.42% 18.2 Delayed Quote.98.34%
GAMESTOP CORP. 5.70% 262.7 Delayed Quote.1,218.26%
KOSS CORPORATION 7.24% 28.97 Delayed Quote.683.43%
MICROVISION, INC. 9.67% 22.215 Delayed Quote.276.39%
S&P 500 -0.24% 4219.92 Delayed Quote.12.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 796 M - -
Net income 2022 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -33,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 836 M 7 827 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,88x
EV / Sales 2023 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 13,86 $
Spread / Highest target -47,3%
Spread / Average Target -56,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED98.34%7 827
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.76%1 888 844
SEA LIMITED29.02%134 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.39%99 001
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.64%59 594
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.42%56 737