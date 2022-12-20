Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-12-20 pm EST
5.630 CAD   +0.36%
05:42pBlackberry ltd - expect annual iot segment revenue of $205 mln t…
RE
05:40pBlackberry ltd - see some tightening in north america and europe…
RE
05:39pBlackberry ltd - we see strength in china and india, both signif…
RE
BLACKBERRY LTD - WE SEE STRENGTH IN CHINA AND INDIA, BOTH SIGNIF…

12/20/2022 | 05:39pm EST
BLACKBERRY LTD - WE SEE STRENGTH IN CHINA AND INDIA, BOTH SIGNIFICANT MARKETS FOR QNX - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 687 M - -
Net income 2023 -336 M - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 380 M 2 383 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
EV / Sales 2024 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 325
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 5,54 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Timothy David Dattels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-52.54%2 380
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.9.37%15 987
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-45.81%6 354
KNOWBE4, INC.7.89%4 388
DARKTRACE PLC-35.89%2 355
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-53.35%1 187