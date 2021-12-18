Log in
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
BlackBerry : A Visit from St. BlackBerry

12/18/2021 | 03:30pm EST
A Visit from St. BlackBerry

'Twas the night before BlackBerry Christmas, when all through the house

Not a keyboard was stirring, not even a mouse;

The cables were hung in the conduit with care,

In hopes that Production soon would be there;

The customers were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of security danced in their heads;

Santa spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

And patched all the bugs; where-ever they lurked

While updating his servers with all that he knows,

Using BlackBerry's security, there's threats he'll expose

He sprang to his phone, when AtHoc whistle'd,

the alerts flew down and the threats all fizzle'd.

But I heard him exclaim, when he drove out of sight,

BLACKBERRY FOR ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-NIGHT!

From all of us here at BlackBerry, we wish you a happy and BlackBerry secure holiday season!

About Nathaniel Johnston

Enterprise Solutions Development Student - IoT

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 20:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
