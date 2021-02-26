Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Limited    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackBerry : Android WebView for BlackBerry Dynamics Update

02/26/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Android WebView for BlackBerry Dynamics Update
ANNOUNCEMENTS / 02.25.21 / Jeff J.

WebView is an Android API that allows you to display web content inside of your application. For BlackBerry Dynamics developers, we are pleased to announce a major update to our Dynamics WebView library, which you can find on the BlackBerry Github page. The Dynamics WebView library extends the native Android WebView API by diverting HTTP Requests to BlackBerry Dynamics Secure Communications. Dynamics WebView supports the following features:

· Secure HTTP requests to internal networks (URL loading, XML requests, fetch HTTP requests)

· Page resource and content loading

· DLP cut/copy/paste

· Browsing history

· Secure cookie storage

In most cases, developers will want to use a browser like Chrome or BlackBerry Access to deliver web content. This is because the Android WebView API does not implement the full functionality of a browser. Instead, the WebView API and Dynamics extension are best used when your application needs more control over the UI. This kind of configuration is better managed by having your web content rendered in your activity layout.

In the Dynamics WebView library, requests are intercepted from the native WebView by implementing the shouldInterceptRequest() method found in the native API. The full execution of the HTTP request then happens over BlackBerry Dynamics Secure Communications. The request is sent using the GDHTTPRequest interface found in the BlackBerry Dynamics SDK for Android. A WebResourceResponse object is then built from the returned status code, headers, and data stream.

Thanks for reading! Please check out the Dynamics WebView library and other great BlackBerry Dynamics samples on BlackBerry's Github page.

About Jeff J.

As a part of the Enterprise Solutions Team, I work to bring the latest BlackBerry software and security features to life on the Android platform.

Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 15:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
10:47aBLACKBERRY : Android WebView for BlackBerry Dynamics Update
PU
07:52aSOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Continue Upward Trend as Wallstreetbets Retail Inv..
MT
02/25UPDATE : Social Buzz: Gamestop Shares Continue to Surge Amid Wallstreetbets Move..
MT
02/25RANSOMWARE 2021 : Future Trends and Predictions
PU
02/25BLACKBERRY BRIEF : Up More Than 3% On TSX Amid Signs Reddit Trade Is Returning; ..
MT
02/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Jump Premarket on CFO Resignation, Other Wallstree..
MT
02/24BLACKBERRY : Says Its 2021 Annual Threat Report "Uncovers Breadth of COVID-19 Ex..
MT
02/24SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Trades Mixed, Follow Market Sentiment
MT
02/24BLACKBERRY BRIEF : Says Its 2021 Annual Threat Report "Uncovers Breadth of COVID..
MT
02/24BLACKBERRY : 2021 Annual Threat Report Uncovers Breadth of COVID-19 Exploitation
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 947 M - -
Net income 2021 -811 M - -
Net cash 2021 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 951 M 5 998 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 658
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,98 $
Last Close Price 10,55 $
Spread / Highest target -39,1%
Spread / Average Target -52,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED57.70%5 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.63%58 114
BEIJING KINGSOFT OFFICE SOFTWARE, INC.-12.21%25 769
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.31%17 260
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.65%13 193
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.43%12 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ