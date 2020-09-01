Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Limited    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackBerry : Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it completed the redemption of all of its 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures (TSX: BB.DB.V) (the "3.75% Debentures") on September 1, 2020. The redemption was announced and a notice of redemption was issued on August 28, 2020. None of the 3.75% Debentures were converted into common shares of BlackBerry prior to redemption.

BlackBerry also announced that it has completed the previously announced private placement of US$365,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% unsecured convertible debentures to Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd., in its capacity as investment manager of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and another institutional investor. RBC Capital Markets acted for BlackBerry in the completion of the transaction.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.  

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-announces-completion-of-debt-refinancing-301122365.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
05:01pBLACKBERRY : Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing
PR
11:05aBLACKBERRY : to Host Annual Security Summit October 5-7 - Agenda and Speakers Un..
PU
11:01aBLACKBERRY : to Host Annual Security Summit October 5-7; Agenda and Speakers Unv..
PR
08:01aBLACKBERRY : Achieves Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approval..
PR
08/31BLACKBERRY : Announces Redemption of Existing Convertible Debentures and Provide..
AQ
08/28BLACKBERRY : Announces Redemption of Existing Convertible Debentures and Provide..
AQ
08/24BLACKBERRY : Teams Up with Desay SV Automotive to Enable an Intelligent and Safe..
PR
08/24BLACKBERRY LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/21BLACKBERRY : Provides Additional Details Regarding Proposed Debt Refinancing
PU
08/19BLACKBERRY : Texas startup will make a BlackBerry-branded 5G phone for North Ame..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group