WATERLOO, ON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the seven nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2024, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Philip Brace
226,606,506
85.23 %
39,264,057
14.77 %
Michael A. Daniels
190,158,008
71.18 %
77,004,356
28.82 %
Lisa Disbrow
250,697,034
93.84 %
16,465,330
6.16 %
John J. Giamatteo
250,859,357
93.90 %
16,303,904
6.10 %
Richard Lynch
241,036,329
90.27 %
25,985,939
9.73 %
Lori O'Neill
254,121,625
95.12 %
13,041,634
4.88 %
Wayne Wouters
246,814,693
92.38 %
20,347,668
7.62 %
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
