Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackBerry : As BlackBerry IVY Revolutionizes the Transportation Market, What's in It for Automakers?

12/03/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
As BlackBerry IVY Revolutionizes the Transportation Market, What's in It for Automakers?

Connected and autonomous vehicles provide a glimpse into the future, but as technology evolves to help us build the vehicles of tomorrow, so too must automakers. Created in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), BlackBerry IVY™ is an intelligent vehicle data platform empowering manufacturers in the development of connected and autonomous vehicles, and paving the way for advanced smart cities.

As the innovative platform lays the groundwork for revolutionizing the transportation market, BlackBerry IVY is helping automakers deal with obstacles that challenge the advancement of connected vehicles.

Cloud networks, 5G, and edge computing are the foundations for new in-car experiences and revenue-generating opportunities.

However, a patchwork of legacy technology standards is presenting obstacles that are holding the industry back. These include:

  • A non-standardized software approach, which inhibits growth and stifles innovation
  • Security threats that jeopardize data and vehicle safety
  • A lack of industry standards for data collection, processing, transmission and sharing
  • The fact that all brands and models of vehicles cannot communicate with each other

The goal of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is to improve lives and livelihoods. Some of the benefits that may be delivered in the near future include:

  • Dynamic traffic congestion management and reduction of harmful emissions
  • Improved emergency services response times, and smarter transportation networks
  • Automated parking solutions and improved traffic safety

As automakers deal with challenges to realize connected and autonomous vehicles, utilizing BlackBerry IVY can help manufacturers overcome many of the roadblocks to get safely and securely on track, so they can deliver the features and experiences promised by the vehicles of tomorrow.

BlackBerry IVY can help your organization improve and accelerate development of connected and autonomous vehicles. Read the infographic (below) and learn more by reading the 2021 Frost & Sullivan report that named BlackBerry IVY an industry leading edge-to-cloud software platform for automakers and smart cities.

About Corporate Communications
Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
12:32pBLACKBERRY : As BlackBerry IVY Revolutionizes the Transportation Market, What's in It for ..
PU
12/02BLACKBERRY : Reverse Engineering Ebpfkit Rootkit With BlackBerry's Free IDA Processor Tool
PU
11/30BLACKBERRY : Wins CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Award for Best AI-Based Cybersecurity
PU
11/26SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trend Lower Premarket Friday
MT
11/24BLACKBERRY : The Great Resignation (in Cybersecurity)
PU
11/24BlackBerry Ranked Best New Endpoint Protection Solution By SE Labs
AQ
11/23Tech Stocks Finishing Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
11/23BLACKBERRY : SE Labs Ranks BlackBerry as Best New Endpoint Protection Solution
PU
11/23BlackBerry, L-SPARK Report Third Phase of Accelerator Program to Advance Canadian Conne..
MT
11/23BLACKBERRY BRIEF : BlackBerry, L-SPARK Launch Third Cohort of Accelerator Program to Advan..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 726 M - -
Net income 2022 -371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 286 M 5 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,29 $
Average target price 6,10 $
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Randall Cook Secretary, Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED41.23%5 293
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.14%2 473 804
SEA LIMITED31.18%144 818
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%93 250
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE57.30%77 720
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%67 677