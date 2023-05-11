Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:11:08 2023-05-11 pm EDT
6.995 CAD   -0.36%
01:01pBlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction
PR
05/10'BlackBerry' film hails the must-have gadget that the iPhone turned into a forgotten relic
AQ
05/09Review : 'BlackBerry' is a look back at phone war's also-ran
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

05/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WATERLOO, ON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the completion of the previously-announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited. 

Under the terms of the sale, unchanged from those previously announced, BlackBerry received $170 million in cash at closing.

The transaction included the sale of approximately 32,000 non-core patents and applications, and excluded those necessary to support BlackBerry's current core business operations. BlackBerry has retained all existing revenue generating agreements, and approximately 2,000, primarily standards essential, patents relating to mobile devices. The transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-completes-patent-sale-transaction-301822492.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
01:01pBlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction
PR
05/10'BlackBerry' film hails the must-have gadget that the iPhone turned into a forgotten re..
AQ
05/09Review : 'BlackBerry' is a look back at phone war's also-ran
AQ
05/08TSX climbs to one-week high as tech shares rally
RE
05/04BlackBerry Brief: BlackBerry Radar Joining Forces with McLeod Software ..
MT
05/04BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics C..
PR
05/02TSX falls to near one-week low as oil price tumbles
RE
05/02TSX Down a Total Near 230 Pts In Two Days This Week, After Losses Last Week; Blackberry..
MT
05/02Toronto Stocks Slide With Global Markets; Colliers International Falls on Guidance Cut
DJ
05/02Global markets live: HSBC, Logitech, Uber, IBM, BP...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer