WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the full repayment of all principal and interest amounts outstanding under its 1.75% extendable convertible unsecured debentures due on February 15, 2024.

