By Adriano Marchese

BlackBerry said Thursday that it has expanded its partnership with the government of Canada to deliver digital IT services to federal employees.

The Canadian security-software company said the agreement is signed by Shared Services Canada, the department responsible for delivering modern and secure digital IT services for the Canadian government.

The partnership gives the Canadian government access to BlackBerry's bespoke cloud service, and extends and expands its use of a suite of software, including BlackBerry's Unified Endpoint Management, which will allow the department to manage, control and secure connected devices from a single centralized interface.

The new partnership follows Wednesday's announcement that BlackBerry secured a contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to create and sustain a new super-enterprise for its personnel emergency notification system, also known as PENS.

Earlier this month, BlackBerry announced that it would pursue an initial public offering for its Internet-of-Things business, separating the Internet-of-Things and Cybersecurity business units into two independent companies.

