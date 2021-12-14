BlackBerry : Introducing the Cylance Go Developer Sample

Introducing the Cylance Go Developer Sample

The BlackBerry Cylance API allows developers to request the status of their Cylance workspace with dozens of endpoints including; Users, Devices, Zones, Detections, Threats, and InstaQueries. Nearly the entire Cylance web console, given this API, can be recreated in any platform, and with any language.

This sample application is provided to show developers how to harness both portability of a React-Native code base and convenience of having their Cylance console mobile. It includes a library for making Cylance Restful calls, which the React-Native application leverages. The goal of this applications is for developers to extend it. Either modification for their use cases, or to take it apart for learning purposes.

In this blog you will see a preview of the application and its accompanying Notification/SYSLOG server which allows users to act on threats in real time.

Both the app and its accompanying server are available on our public GitHub page here.

The React-Native application implements the following functionality of the API/Web Console: