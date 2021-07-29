BlackBerry Prevents: Hancitor Malware

Emerging in-the-wild in 2013, Hancitor malware (also known as Chanitor) relies on social engineering techniques such as appearing to be from the legitimate document signing service DocuSign®. This malware deceives victims into allowing its malicious macro code to execute, thus dropping itself onto the victim's machine.

After connection with its command-and-control (C2) infrastructure, Hancitor will attempt to download a wide range of further malicious components depending on its operators' latest malicious campaign objectives.

Most recently, Hancitor has been downloading known-malware family Ficker (also known as FickerStealer) as well as a Cobalt Strike beacon payload onto victims' devices.

The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Team has analyzed the attack methods used by this threat, and in addition to recommending basic cyber hygiene steps, strongly urges BlackBerry customers to ensure their systems have the following BlackBerry® Cyber Suite components enabled with a blocking policy to detect threats that trigger the specific rule noted below.

BlackBerry Cyber Suite and BlackBerry Guard stop these attacks.

BlackBerry customers can feel confident that our AI-driven BlackBerry Cyber Suite, as well as our Managed Detection & Response (MDR) solution BlackBerry® Guard, are well-equipped to mitigate the risks posed by threat actors utilizing malware such as Hancitor:

BlackBerry® Protect provides automated malware prevention, application and script control, memory protection, and device policy enforcement.

BlackBerry® Optics extends the threat prevention by using artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent security incidents. It provides true AI incident prevention, root cause analysis, smart threat hunting, and automated detection and response capabilities. BlackBerry recommends activating the following BlackBerry Optics rules to provide additional telemetry from any such attack: Win Inhibit System Recovery MITRE T1490

The BlackBerry Mobile Threat Detection solution prevents and detects advanced malicious threats at the device and application levels. It combines the mobile endpoint management capabilities of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager with advanced AI-driven threat protection to get in front of malicious cyberattacks in a Zero Trust environment.

BlackBerry® Persona creates trust based on behavior analytics, app usage, and network and process invocation patterns. It uses adaptive risk scoring to provide continuous authentication.

BlackBerry Guard customers are proactively protected from Hancitor malware attacks. Our 24/7 MDR solution customers receive: Alerts monitored in real-time Corrective policies applied while discovering gaps in policy implementation Prioritized threat hunting The latest threat intelligence for fast-moving threats



Prevention First

At BlackBerry, we take a prevention-first and AI-driven approach to cybersecurity. Putting prevention first neutralizes malware before the exploitation stage of the kill-chain.

By stopping malware at this stage, BlackBerry® solutions help organizations increase their resilience. It also helps reduce infrastructure complexity and streamline security management to ensure business, people, and endpoints are secure.

BlackBerry Assistance

The BlackBerry Incident Response team can work with organizations of any size and across any vertical, to evaluate and enhance their endpoint security posture and proactively maintain the security, integrity, and resilience of their network infrastructure.

For emergency assistance, please email us at DLIR@blackberry.com, or use our handraiser form.





