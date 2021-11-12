Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/12 03:33:00 pm
13.48 CAD   +1.66%
03:18pBLACKBERRY PREVENTS : SquirrelWaffle Loader
PU
11/11THREAT THURSDAY : SquirrelWaffle Takes a Bite Out of Victim's Bank Accounts
PU
11/10REvil Under the Microscope
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackBerry Prevents: SquirrelWaffle Loader

11/12/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackBerry Prevents: SquirrelWaffle Loader

The SquirrelWaffle loader is a relatively new piece of malware that has been delivered through malspam (malicious spam) campaigns. An unpatched vulnerability (as of Oct. 12, 2021) in Microsoft® Exchange Servers is being exploited by SquirrelWaffle in order to distribute these emails.

This threat has been distributed in phishing campaigns via weaponized Microsoft® Office documents and Excel® sheets containing embedded malicious macros. Upon enabling macros, the victim's machine will leverage a script to reach out to a hardcoded command-and-control (C2) server in order to retrieve the malicious loader. The malware loader has been observed distributing both the Qakbot banking Trojan and Cobalt Strike stagers.

Learn more about this threat in our deep dive blog, Threat Thursday: SquirrelWaffle Loader.

BlackBerry Cyber Suite and BlackBerry Guard stop these attacks.

BlackBerry customers can feel confident that our AI-driven BlackBerry® Cyber Suite, as well as our managed detection and response (MDR) solution, BlackBerry® Guard, and our Zero Trust network access solution, BlackBerry® Gateway, are all well-equipped to mitigate the risks posed by threats such as SquirrelWaffle loader:  

  • BlackBerry® Protect provides automated malware prevention, application and script control, memory protection, and device policy enforcement.  
  • BlackBerry® Optics extends the threat prevention by using artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent security incidents. It provides true AI incident prevention, root cause analysis, smart threat hunting, and automated detection and response capabilities.   
  • BlackBerry® Gateway provides Zero Trust network access to reduce risk by protecting traffic through the perimeter and performing encrypted packet analysis. BlackBerry Gateway creates a network that is identity-aware per user, with continuous authorization to thwart zero-day attacks. 
  • The BlackBerry® Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) solution prevents and detects advanced malicious threats at the device and application levels. It combines the mobile endpoint management capabilities of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) with advanced AI-driven threat protection, to get in front of malicious cyberattacks in a Zero Trust environment.  
  • BlackBerry® Persona creates trust based on behavioral analytics, app usage, and network and process invocation patterns. It uses adaptive risk scoring to provide continuous authentication.  
  • BlackBerry Guard customers are proactively protected from SquirrelWaffle loader attacks. Our 24/7 MDR solution customers receive:   
    • Alerts monitored in real-time   
    • Corrective policies applied while discovering gaps in policy implementation   
    • Prioritized threat hunting   
    • The latest threat intelligence for fast-moving threats   

Prevention First

At BlackBerry, we take a prevention-first and AI-driven approach to cybersecurity. Putting prevention first neutralizes malware before the exploitation stage of the kill-chain.  

By stopping malware at this stage, BlackBerry® solutions help organizations increase their resilience. It also helps to reduce infrastructure complexity and streamline security management, ensuring your business, people and endpoints are secure.  

BlackBerry Assistance

The BlackBerry Incident Response team can work with organizations of any size and across any vertical, to evaluate and enhance their endpoint security posture and proactively maintain the security, integrity, and resilience of their network infrastructure.  

For emergency assistance, please email us at DLIR@blackberry.com, or use our handraiser form.  

About The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Team

The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence team examines emerging and persistent threats, providing intelligence analysis for the benefit of defenders and the organizations they serve.

Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
03:18pBLACKBERRY PREVENTS : SquirrelWaffle Loader
PU
11/11THREAT THURSDAY : SquirrelWaffle Takes a Bite Out of Victim's Bank Accounts
PU
11/10REvil Under the Microscope
PU
11/09Introducing BlackBerry QNX Boot Camp
PU
11/09BLACKBERRY PREVENTS : Karma Ransomware
PU
11/08INSIDER SELL : Blackberry
MT
11/05HUNTER BECOMES HUNTED : Zebra2104 Hides a Herd of Malware
PU
11/04THREAT THURSDAY : Karma Ransomware
PU
11/04SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Mixed as Ocugen, Roku Retreat, Bed Bath & Beyond Continues to..
MT
11/04BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 726 M - -
Net income 2022 -371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 987 M 6 003 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
EV / Sales 2023 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,53 $
Average target price 6,10 $
Spread / Average Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Randall Cook Secretary, Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED55.33%5 991
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.73%2 495 878
SEA LIMITED67.45%184 033
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.82%111 613
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE64.64%82 477
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.60%73 569