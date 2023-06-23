By Adriano Marchese

BlackBerry on Friday said that it has made continued progress towards its sustainability agenda, including through partnerships and initiatives.

The cybersecurity company said it has reduced direct and indirect emissions across its operations by 88% since 2013 by collaborating to develop 5G infrastructure with higher education institutions and government bodies such as the University of Waterloo in Ontario and the National Science Foundation in the U.S.

"In-line with BlackBerry's commitment to confront climate change, the company has sustained its carbon neutral status across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions," the company said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 0834ET