BlackBerry : Toronto market notches 4-week high as U.S. inflation heats up

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 181.35 points, or 0.9%, at 20,618.47
* Posts its highest closing level since Sept. 15
* Materials and technology groups both rise 2.2%
* Gold rises nearly 2%; copper up 3.8%
TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
climbed to a four-week high as hot U.S. inflation data bolstered
the attractiveness of metal mining shares, while the technology
group also gained ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 181.35 points, or 0.9%, at 20,618.47, its
highest closing level since Sept. 15.
"It is mostly to do with the higher inflationary number
coming out of the U.S.," said Allan Small, senior investment
advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private
Wealth.
"That has sparked a pretty bid drive right up in gold,
materials ... that's what's driving the bus."
U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as
Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods,
putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve
strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth.
Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. It rose
nearly 2%, helped also by a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields,
while copper futures advanced 3.8%.
Both the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, and the technology
sector added 2.2%, while industrials ended up 1.3%.
Energy gave back some recent gains, falling 0.6%, as the
rally in crude oil lost some momentum. U.S. crude oil futures
settled 0.3% lower at $80.44 a barrel.
Among the largest percentage gainers on the TSX were
Eldorado Gold Corp, which rose 9.3%, and Blackberry Ltd
, which ended 4.7% higher.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)