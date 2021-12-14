BlackBerry : Zuora Joins BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council to Accelerate Subscription Economy for the Automotive Industry

Zuora Joins BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council to Accelerate Subscription Economy for the Automotive Industry

As the automotive industry works to build the exciting in-car experiences promised by connected and autonomous vehicles, one way for automakers and service providers to monetize these new features is with subscription-based models. Much like pay-TV, video streaming, and audio services which are now commonplace in today's society, the concept of the Subscription Economy® will be coming soon to a new car near you.

Leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider Zuora Inc. has joined the BlackBerry IVY™ Advisory Council to enable BlackBerry IVY™ Ecosystem partners and automotive OEMs to monetize in-car subscription services at scale, using the BlackBerry IVY intelligent vehicle data platform.



Recognizing the incredible growth of in-car technology and features, Zuora chose to join the Council because of BlackBerry's position as a leading embedded software partner for the automotive industry, and because of BlackBerry IVY's potential as a strong catalyst to drive and enable OEMs to deliver subscription services for their entire customer base, spanning every make and model. The two companies will collaborate to develop a holistic data monetization strategy for all players across the BlackBerry IVY value chain, including ecosystem partners, automotive OEMs/Tier 1s and consumers.



"Zuora is thrilled to join the BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council to support BlackBerry IVY Ecosystem partners and OEMs in providing a best-in-class, in-car subscriber experience that will strengthen customer loyalty and drive incremental revenue," said Amy Konary, vice president and founder of the Subscribed Institute at Zuora. Juniper Research predicts that by 2025, in-car-payments will reach $86 billion. "Zuora will help secure these new revenue streams, from billing to revenue recognition, with a frictionless experience in the car," continued Konary.



"The fast-growing Subscription Economy® is opening up countless monetization opportunities for OEMs beyond just the car itself, with savvy consumers increasingly demanding in-car experiences that mirror their at-home lives - where they can sign up for subscriptions to their favorite content and services, and do so with flexible pricing and packaging options that can be customized to meet their individual tastes and requirements," said Peter Virk, vice president of IVY Product and Ecosystem at BlackBerry. "With Zuora, we have a partner who has successfully helped support both high-growth disruptors and established OEMs to pursue subscription-based, connected-car strategies. And with BlackBerry IVY, together we can now accelerate that shift and ensure a frictionless experience for drivers that makes subscribing to new services as simple as subscribing to their favorite streaming service."

With automotive customers including Ford, Suzuki, and Toyota, Zuora enables businesses to launch and manage any combination of subscriptions, one-time transactions, and usage-based offers, automating the entire order-to-revenue process.

Launched in June 2021, the previously invitation-only BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council, comprised of leading companies across the transportation and mobility industries, is now expanding with the addition of Zuora.

The BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council's purpose is to accelerate the BlackBerry IVY development community by focusing on the creation of high-impact technology use cases and solutions that leverage in-vehicle data. Council members help drive the BlackBerry IVY roadmap, focusing on mutual-value development with a view to addressing key pain points that automotive OEMs are looking to solve.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, 2022. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4319 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, or visit the BlackBerry IVY site to learn more about how the platform is fueling better business outcomes for automakers and automotive suppliers.