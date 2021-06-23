Log in
BlackBerry : Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

06/23/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
June 23, 2021

WATERLOO, Ont. - June 23, 2021 - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the nine nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2021, for the company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

John Chen

213,608,531

92.86%

16,423,075

7.14%

Michael A. Daniels

220,096,807

95.68%

9,933,799

4.32%

Timothy Dattels

226,946,246

98.66%

3,084,359

1.34%

Lisa Disbrow

227,928,552

99.09%

2,102,053

0.91%

Richard Lynch

220,704,665

95.95%

9,325,941

4.05%

Laurie Smaldone Alsup

227,081,830

98.72%

2,948,775

1.28%

Barbara Stymiest

188,762,975

82.06%

41,267,630

17.94%

V. Prem Watsa

189,916,438

82.56%

40,115,167

17.44%

Wayne Wouters

226,941,550

98.66%

3,089,056

1.34%


About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

###

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
