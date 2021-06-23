BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

June 23, 2021

WATERLOO, Ont. - June 23, 2021 - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the nine nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2021, for the company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John Chen 213,608,531 92.86% 16,423,075 7.14% Michael A. Daniels 220,096,807 95.68% 9,933,799 4.32% Timothy Dattels 226,946,246 98.66% 3,084,359 1.34% Lisa Disbrow 227,928,552 99.09% 2,102,053 0.91% Richard Lynch 220,704,665 95.95% 9,325,941 4.05% Laurie Smaldone Alsup 227,081,830 98.72% 2,948,775 1.28% Barbara Stymiest 188,762,975 82.06% 41,267,630 17.94% V. Prem Watsa 189,916,438 82.56% 40,115,167 17.44% Wayne Wouters 226,941,550 98.66% 3,089,056 1.34%



