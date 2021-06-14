BlackBerry : The Role of Real-Time Visibility in Handling Logistics Challenges During the Pandemic

The Role of Real-Time Visibility in Handling Logistics Challenges During the Pandemic

COVID-19 changed the market in many ways, and logistics has been particularly hard-hit by the fallout of the pandemic. With these changes in mind, real-time visibility is more critical than ever. Here's how asset tracking can help your business navigate the logistics challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Asset Utilization

Manufacturing slowdowns during the pandemic have created premiums for trailers, chassis, and containers. When adding new assets to your fleet is not practical as an option, maximizing existing assets' utilization is key. Many transportation and logistics businesses have found that effective asset utilization is the most important factor in delivering shipping efficiency and generating revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Effective asset utilization allows you to find your unused or under-utilized assets quickly and easily. When you use BlackBerry Radar®, data about your assets is available at-a-glance in your dashboard. Understanding asset status in real-time is a game changer. With our full fleet view report, you can determine if your assets are fully or partially utilized and plan accordingly.



Supply Chain Visibility

When the supply chain is straining under the weight of worker shortages and delays, visibility is crucial. The supply chain visibilityprovided by BlackBerry Radar drives a more effective business by:



Allowing you to know where your cargo is at any given time.

Giving insight into the status of your cargo in real-time, whether it's loading, enroute, or unloading.

Alerting you if your cargo has stopped or if it has deviated from the agreed upon route, enabling you to take immediate action.

Providing secure data transfer for uninterrupted communication and theft protection.

Shortages and surges in demand during the pandemic also increased the need for supply chain visibility and better data analytics to provide more accurate modeling and even create micro supply chains that can more nimbly respond to changes in market demand. Demand planning and ordering is only possible with in-depth data from asset tracking.



Cutting Expenses and Increasing Revenue

BlackBerry Radar offers the dual benefits of reducing operation expenses and increasing revenue. Some of the ways we accomplish this are:



Mitigating demurrage fees or avoidable expenses due to unknown asset status.

Maximizing your ROI with ruggedized units that have long-lasting battery life and are both easy to install and maintain.

Allowing you to offer new services to customers to differentiate your business from the competition.

Optimizing utilization reduces the need to add new containers, chassis, or trailers to your fleet, while also ensuring you are always hauling at capacity for maximum revenue.

At BlackBerry Radar, our overall goal is to provide all our customers with the right technology to give them the information needed to improve business in a cost-effective manner.



