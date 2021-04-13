Log in
BLACKBERRY LIMITED

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

BlackBerry : and IBM Canada Establish New Partnership

04/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
BlackBerry and IBM Canada Establish New Partnership

IBM will resell BlackBerry's industry leading platform, BlackBerry Spark, across Canada.

BlackBerry and IBM today announced a new partnership has been established to bring BlackBerry's industry leading BlackBerry Spark® platform to organizations across Canada. IBM will resell BlackBerry's endpoint management, endpoint security, and critical event management software, to enterprises and governments nationwide.

BlackBerry is trusted by millions of people around the world for its best-in-class security, productivity and safety software. The company's outstanding technologies give businesses the tools, protections and comfort they need to operate in today's digital economy.

'BlackBerry and IBM share a strong track-record of technology innovation and deep expertise in industry verticals,' said Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. 'Together we will bring best-in-class solutions to people across Canada, at a time when security, productivity and safety are needed most and without compromise. We are delighted to establish this partnership.'

'We are proud to partner with BlackBerry to enable the digital transformation of organizations across Canada,' said Xerxes Cooper, IBM Canada's General Manager for Global Technology Services. 'As the world's leading open hybrid cloud platform and artificial intelligence company, our strength in delivering excellence to clients across industries is well recognized. Together with BlackBerry, the solutions we provide will help address critical business issues for Canadian organizations.'

For more information on BlackBerry software, including BlackBerry Spark® Unified Endpoint Management, BlackBerry Spark® Unified Endpoint Security, and BlackBerry® AtHoc® and BlackBerry Alert®, visit BlackBerry.com.

For more information about IBM Canada, visit: IBM.com/ca.

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 12:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 796 M - -
Net income 2022 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 108 M 5 111 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,88 $
Last Close Price 9,03 $
Spread / Highest target -20,7%
Spread / Average Target -34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED34.48%5 143
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.03%1 930 128
SEA LIMITED23.26%128 459
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.69%94 432
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.42%58 685
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.37%57 679
