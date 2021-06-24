Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackBerry : first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise

06/24/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 1.3% at $12.84 in extended trading.

Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average estimate of $171.25 million, according to Refinitiv-IBES data.

Demand for cybersecurity services have been on the rise as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based computing to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A boom in electric-vehicle sales has also bolstered demand for BlackBerry's QNX software, primarily used in cars.

Net loss in the quarter narrowed to $62 million, or 11 cents per share, from $636 million, or $1.14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company was also one of the "meme stocks" that received major attention from investors after a social-media driven retail short-squeeze frenzy. BlackBerry's shares are up over 90% so far this year. (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
05:49pBlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:49pBLACKBERRY  : first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:37pBLACKBERRY  : Edges Up After Hours as its Fiscal First-Quarter Loss Narrows
MT
05:32pBLACKBERRY  : Swings to Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Declines
MT
05:27pBLACKBERRY LTD  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pBLACKBERRY BRIEF : Says Will Provide FY22 Outlook On Its Earnings Conference Cal..
MT
05:22pBLACKBERRY BRIEF : Q1 Adj EPS US$0.05 Meets Forecast Loss 0.05
MT
05:21pBLACKBERRY BRIEF : Q1 Revs US$174 Million Vs Forecast $171 Million
MT
05:21pBLACKBERRY BRIEF : Includes IoT revenue of US$43 million; Cyber Security revenue..
MT
05:20pEARNINGS FLASH (NYSE : BB) BLACKBERRY LIMITED Reports Q1 Revenue Total US$174 Mi..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 796 M - -
Net income 2022 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 430 M 7 412 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,14 $
Average target price 5,94 $
Spread / Average Target -54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED95.62%7 440
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.27%1 997 938
SEA LIMITED41.11%147 303
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.74%111 058
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.38%67 189
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE20.55%62 616