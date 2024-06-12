WATERLOO, ON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 6322676.
A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 26, 2024, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 5225167.
The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of fiscal year 2025.
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Quarter start
Jun 1, 2024
Sept 1, 2024
Dec 1, 2024
Quarter end
Aug 31, 2024
Nov 30, 2024
Feb 28, 2025
Planned Earnings Date
Sept 26, 2024*
Dec 19, 2024*
Mar 26, 2025*
* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com
