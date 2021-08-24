CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.34% to 20,547.76

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.34 percent to 20,547.76

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 9.0%, Osisko Mining Inc, up 6%, and Methanex Corp, higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd, down 3.3%, OceanaGold Corp, down 3.1%, and North West Company Inc, lower by 1.8%.

* On the TSX 130 issues rose and 91 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 144.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Kinross Gold Corp, Inter Pipeline Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.11 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector slipped 0.27 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.05%, or $2, to $67.64 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.51%, or $2.41, to $71.16 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.9% for the year.

This summary was machine generated August 24 at 21:03.