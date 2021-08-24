Log in
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.34% to 20,547.76

08/24/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.34 percent to 20,547.76 

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 9.0%, Osisko Mining Inc, up 6%, and Methanex Corp, higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd, down 3.3%, OceanaGold Corp, down 3.1%, and North West Company Inc, lower by 1.8%.

* On the TSX 130 issues rose and 91 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 144.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Kinross Gold Corp, Inter Pipeline Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.11 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector slipped 0.27 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.05%, or $2, to $67.64 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 3.51%, or $2.41, to $71.16 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.9% for the year.

This summary was machine generated August 24 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
11:34aBLACKBERRY : Awarded AAA Rating in SE Labs' Breach Response Test
PU
11:01aBLACKBERRY : Awarded AAA Rating in SE Labs' Breach Response Test
PR
08:09aBLACKBERRY : Second Circuit Holds Named Plaintiffs In Class Action Must Be Named..
AQ
08/20BLACKBERRY : The Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions on Competitiveness and Growt..
PU
08/19THREAT THURSDAY : TA575/Dridex
PU
08/19SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Lose Ground Premarket Thursday
MT
08/18TSX falls for fifth day as Delta variant weighs on oil
RE
08/18SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Turn Higher, Led by BlackBerry, Tesla, Tilra..
MT
08/18BLACKBERRY : Shares Rise After Canaccord Genuity Upgrade
MT
08/18Toronto Stocks Slip; Canada Goose, West Fraser Timber Gain on Buyback News
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 782 M - -
Net income 2022 -227 M - -
Net cash 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 750 M 5 774 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED46.45%5 521
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.90%2 289 412
SEA LIMITED58.37%169 565
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.18%101 353
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.72%88 703
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.89%74 796