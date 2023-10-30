Oct 30 (Reuters) -
* CEO JOHN CHEN TO EXIT BLACKBERRY - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text: https://tgam.ca/3FKfK4l Further company coverage:
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.920 CAD
|+4.24%
|+7.83%
|+12.47%
|08:25pm
|CEO John Chen To Exit Blackberry - The Globe And Mail
|RE
|Oct. 26
|Juniper Networks beats revenue estimates on strong enterprise spending
|RE
Oct 30 (Reuters) -
* CEO JOHN CHEN TO EXIT BLACKBERRY - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text: https://tgam.ca/3FKfK4l Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|4.760 CAD
|+0.85%
|+4.02%
|1 988 M $
|CEO John Chen To Exit Blackberry - The Globe And Mail
|RE
|Juniper Networks beats revenue estimates on strong enterprise spending
|RE
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Meta Platforms to Fall, BlackBerry to Rise
|MT
|RBC Capital on Blackberry's IoT IPO
|MT
|BlackBerry Price Target Lowered to US$4.75 at CIBC
|MT
|BlackBerry Sees June IPO For Internet of Things Business
|MT
|Transcript : BlackBerry Limited - Special Call
|CI
|BlackBerry Limited and D2L Inc. Partner to Support Stem Learning in K-12
|CI
|BlackBerry Up 7.6% as It Updates Its BlackBerry SecuSUITE for Government Product
|MT
|BlackBerry Up After Announcing Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant; TEI Study Finds BlackBerry Cybersecurity Service Delivered 293% ROI
|MT
|BlackBerry Up 1.1% In US Pre-Market As Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant
|MT
|BlackBerry Brief: Announcing Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant
|MT
|Blackberry Limited Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant
|CI
|Five things to know about the Google antitrust trial as it hits halfway mark
|RE
|BlackBerry Expands Partnership with Canadian Government
|DJ
|BlackBerry Partnership Wins U.S. Homeland Security Contract
|DJ
|BlackBerry Wins New PENS Contract From US Department of Homeland
|MT
|BlackBerry Brief: United States Department of Homeland Security Awards New PENS Contract to BlackBerry
|MT
|United States Department of Homeland Security Awards Newens Contract to Blackberry
|CI
|Global markets live: Nvidia, Chevron, FedEx, Roche, PepsiCo...
|BlackBerry Up 1.1% In US Pre-Market As Says Partnering with ServiceNow to Automate IT Operations; BlackBerry to Host Investor Briefing
|MT
|BlackBerry Brief: Partnering with ServiceNow to Automate IT Operations
|MT
|BlackBerry Brief: Said Over Holiday Weekend Will Host An Investor Briefing Regarding Project Imperium On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1pm ET
|MT
|Toronto market extends rebound as bond yields ease
|RE
|TSX Ends Thursday Trade 103 Points Higher
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.50%
|1 988 M $
|+71.86%
|74 220 M $
|+16.02%
|44 183 M $
|+2.64%
|15 424 M $
|-22.13%
|10 557 M $
|+23.24%
|6 415 M $
|-24.50%
|4 686 M $
|+35.02%
|2 647 M $
|+12.54%
|1 254 M $
|+3.43%
|927 M $