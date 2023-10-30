BlackBerry Limited is a Canada-based company, which provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The Cybersecurity segment consists of BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry SecuSUITE and BlackBerry AtHoc. The IoT business consists of BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) and BlackBerry IVY. The Licensing and Other segment consists primarily of the Companyâs patent licensing business. The Companyâs core secure software and services offerings are its Cylance cybersecurity and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, collectively known as BlackBerry Spark. Its Cylance cybersecurity solutions include CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution that leverages the Cylance AI model and OneAlert EDR console. The BlackBerry UEM Suite includes the Companyâs BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Sector Software