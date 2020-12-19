Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  BlackBerry Limited    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

InSecurity Podcast: Ted Harrington on Why You Need to Secure Your App… Then PROVE It's Secure

12/19/2020 | 07:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
InSecurity Podcast: Ted Harrington on Why You Need to Secure Your App… Then PROVE It's Secure

ELLIE: 'How do you know you're not deluding yourself? As for me, I'd need proof.'
PALMER: 'Proof. Did you love your father?'
ELLIE: 'Huh?'
PALMER: 'Your Dad, did you love him?'
ELLIE: 'Yes, very much.'
PALMER: 'Prove it.'
~ Contact, 1984

That is, of course, Jodie Foster as Ellie Arroway and Matthew McConaughey as Palmer Joss in Robert Zemeckis's 1997 adaptation of Carl Sagan's 1984 novelContact.

On this week's episode of InSecurity, Matt Stephenson got some time with ethical hacker Ted Harrington. Ted is the author of HACKABLE: How to Do Application Security Right. He's also Executive Partner at Independent Security Evaluators, and co-creator of IoT Village at DEFCON and beyond.

If you need more reasons to listen, Ted has some really interesting insights into what developers, companies and even regular people need to consider to keep their assets secure… dig it.

About Ted Harrington

Ted Harrington (@SecurityTed) is the Executive Partner at Independent Security Evaluators (ISE).

ISE is a company of ethical hackers most commonly known for their work hacking cars, medical devices, web applications, and password managers. ISE helps companies build better, more secure software, and has helped hundreds of companies fix tens of thousands of security vulnerabilities, including Google, Amazon, and Netflix.

Ted is an author, keynote speaker, a consultant, and a podcast host, specializing in penetration testing, secure software development, and related areas of cybersecurity.

He recently published the best-selling book HACKABLE: How to Do Application Security Right. Ted and his team also founded and continue to organize IoT Village, an event whose hacking contest is a three-time DEF CON Black Badge winner.

Hackable: How to Do Application Security Right

If you don't fix your security vulnerabilities, attackers will exploit them. It's simply a matter of who finds them first. If you fail to prove that your software is secure, your sales are at risk too.

Whether you're a technology executive, developer, or a security professional, you are responsible for securing your application. However, you may be uncertain about what works, what doesn't, how hackers exploit applications, or how much to spend. Or maybe you think you do know, but don't realize what you're doing wrong.

To defend against attackers, you must think like them. As a leader of ethical hackers, author Ted Harrington helps the world's foremost companies secure their technology. HACKABLE teaches you exactly how. You'll learn how to eradicate security vulnerabilities, establish a threat model, and build security into the development process. You'll build better, more secure products. You'll gain a competitive edge, earn trust, and win sales.

About Matt Stephenson

Insecurity Podcast host Matt Stephenson (@packmatt73) is the regular host of the InSecurity podcast and video series at events around the globe. Matt has spent the last 10 years in the world of data protection and cybersecurity. Since 2016, he has been with Cylance (acquired by BlackBerry in 2019), extolling the virtues of artificial intelligence and machine learning and how, when applied to network security, this cutting edge technology can wrong-foot the bad guys.

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Matt was on the road over 100 days a year doing live malware demonstrations for audiences from San Diego, to DC, to London, to Abu Dhabi, to Singapore, to Sydney. He says that one of the funniest things he's ever been a part of was blowing up a live instance of the notorious ransomware NotPetya just six hours after the news broke, in Washington DC, directly across the street from the FBI headquarters. As soon as he detonated the malware (on a VM, of course) a parade of police cars with sirens blaring roared past the building he was in. Matt is pretty sure they weren't there for him, but you never know...

Every week on the InSecurity Podcast, Matt gets to interview interesting people doing interesting things all over the world of cybersecurity and in the extended world of hacking. Sometimes, that means talking about hacking elections, or the coffee supply chain... other times, that means delving deep into the world of social manipulation or the sovereign wealth fund of a national economy.

The InSecurity podcast is about talking with the people who build, manage or wreck the systems that we have put in place to make the world go round. We hope you enjoy the show.

About The InSecurity Podcast

Every week on the InSecurity Podcast, host Matt Stephenson interviews leading authorities in the security industry to gain an expert perspective on topics including risk management, security control friction, compliance issues, and building a culture of security. Each episode provides relevant insights for security practitioners and business leaders working to improve their organization's security posture and bottom line.

Can't get enough of Insecurity? You can find us at ThreatVector InSecurity Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and GooglePlay, as well as Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, I Heart Radio, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you subscribe, rate and review!

Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 00:34:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
12:35aINSECURITY PODCAST : Ted Harrington on Why You Need to Secure Your App… T..
PU
12/18BLACKBERRY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
12/18SECTOR UPDATE : Late Fade by Chipmakers Adds to Tech Sector Decline
MT
12/18READY FOR ANYTHING, EPISODE 2 : Keeping Employees Safe During Critical Events
PU
12/18RBC Capital Keeps Sector Perform, US$7.50 TP on Blackberry After Q3 Earnings
MT
12/18SECTOR UPDATE : Small Declines for Tech Stocks on Friday
MT
12/18BLACKBERRY BRIEF : Down More Than 8% On TSX After Reporting Q3 EPS Normalized US..
MT
12/18BLACKBERRY : banks on new partnerships amid falling sales
AQ
12/17BlackBerry revenue misses on weak demand for cybersecurity, car softwares
RE
12/17BlackBerry revenue misses on weak demand for cybersecurity, car softwares
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 950 M - -
Net income 2021 -812 M - -
Net cash 2021 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 893 M 3 896 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 658
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 6,92 $
Spread / Highest target -4,06%
Spread / Average Target -27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED25.87%4 621
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%1 652 649
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.496.72%116 122
SEA LIMITED398.14%102 017
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC105.90%61 747
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.24%51 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ