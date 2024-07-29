Communications services companies rose as a rotation out of large-cap growth stocks slowed.

The SPDR Select Sector Communications Services exchange-traded fund is down 1% for the month of July, as traders rotate into traditional cyclical sectors such as industrials and materials.

BlackBerry appointed veteran accounting executive Tim Foote as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately, suceeding Steve Rai.

