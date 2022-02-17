Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Threat Thursday: Arkei Infostealer Expands Reach Using SmokeLoader to Target Crypto Wallets and MFA

02/17/2022 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Threat Thursday: Arkei Infostealer Expands Reach Using SmokeLoader to Target Crypto Wallets and MFA
Summary

The criminal group behind the Arkei information stealer appears to be interested in more than just picking our pockets. While cryptocurrency remains a primary target for the malware, which has recently been tied to use of the stealthy SmokeLoader downloader, a new analysis of Arkei shows that it has now expanded its reach to collect multifactor (MFA) authentication data as well.

It's not currently clear what attackers are looking to do with this information, but a threat group that is specifically targeting this information has the capacity to impact people using MFA both at home and at work.

Arkei also downloads a variety of legitimate components, which are often hosted via compromised websites, and puts them to use for malicious purposes. Much of Arkei's flexibility relies on its configuration file, often hosted alongside these legitimate components, to receive its marching orders. Depending on what is enabled in this file, the malware will perform different activities, such as stealing saved password details, raiding auto-complete forms, and purloining saved credit card details and browser cookies.

Operating System
Risk & Impact
Technical Analysis

Attack Vector

Like many modern information-stealer families such as RedLine, Arkei is often sold and distributed as Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS), which means its initial attack vector can vary. However, over the past few weeks, this threat has been spotted utilizing the notorious downloader SmokeLoader as a method of deployment. Both Arkei and SmokeLoader have been identified using the same Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and known-malicious URLs to conduct their malicious functionality.

Information-stealers and banking Trojans commonly use malware downloaders like SmokeLoader to get onto a victim device. Often, these types of malware rely on phishing websites or Trojanized download pages for hosting, offering seemingly benign software - cracked paid-applications or other potentially-trojanized downloads - to entice people to accept their poisoned offerings.

Components

On execution, Arkei will attempt to make several HTTP web-requests to a malicious URL. These GET HTTP Requests are designed to download known-legitimate components that the malware will then use to achieve some of its malicious functionality.

Once downloaded, Arkei will typically store the following Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs) into the %ProgramData% directory for use throughout its execution process.

Name

Description

sqlite3.dll

SQLite Database Management DLL

freebl3.dll

Freebl Network Security Service Library for Mozilla

mozglue.dll

Browser Library for Mozilla

nss3.dll

Network System Service Library for Mozilla Firefox

softokn3.dll

Part of the Network Security Services for Mozilla

msvcp140.dll

Constituent file for Visual C++ for Visual Studio 2015

vcruntime140.dll

Runtime library for Visual Studio (Visual C++)


Configuration

Once Arkei has obtained its components, it will make one final GET Request to the same malicious URL to obtain its configuration file, as shown in Figure 1. This file is a small Base64-encoded .PHP file.

Arkei interprets the data within this configuration file and, depending on which flags are enabled within it, will carry out different malicious activities. This strategy makes the malware extremely flexible, as it allows the threat actor to extend the threat's capabilities, or to focus on specific information to steal. For example, depending on which items in the configuration file are enabled, it determines which applications to automatically exfiltrate data from.

Figure 1: Request for Arkei's configuration

Using the CyberChef tool, the data contained within the config file can be de-obfuscated, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: CyberChef output of Arkei config

Anti-Emulation and Region Checks

Arkei will check both the region of the device and the computer name. If the malware is executed with the computer name "HAL9TH," it will terminate its execution chain. This computer name check is done because it is the name given to the Windows Defender Emulator; this technique is used by malware to prevent itself from running in an emulated environment.

The malware will also exit if it finds it's being run in one of the following regions:

  • Russian (Russia)
  • Uzbek (Latin, Uzbekistan)
  • Azerbaijani (Cyrillic, Azerbaijan)
  • Kazakh (Kazakhstan)
  • Belarusian (Belarus)

Browser Targets

One of the first pieces of information Arkei will attempt to steal is information about the victim's Internet browser. Arkei searches for the presence of many popular browsers, including Google Chrome™ and Firefox, before attempting to scrape various pieces of data from them to exfiltrate.

The following applications are typically targeted:

Targeted Browsers

Google Chrome

Chromium

Microsoft Edge

Kometa

Amigo

Torch

Orbitum

Comodo Dragon

Nichrome

Maxthon5

Sputnik

Epic Privacy Browsers NEW

Vivaldi

CocCoc

Uran

QIP Surf

CentBrowser

Elements

TorBro

CryptoTab

Brave

Opera

OperaGX

OperaNeon

FireFox

SlimBrowser

PaleMoon

Waterfox

Cyberfox

BlackHawk

IceCat

KMeleon

Thunderbird


Grabber

Arkei has an internal function labelled "Grabber," which finds valuable information stored in Internet browsers. Because information is stored differently in each browser, Arkei has specific locations of a victim device where it looks for data to steal.

If enabled via the configuration file, Arkei will initially attempt to store different types of information in text files with the following file names.

Name

Description

Cookies.txt

Browser cookies

Autofill.txt

Auto-filled stored information

History.txt

Internet browser history

CC.txt

Stored credit card details

Downloads.txt

Internet download paths

Passwords.txt

Stored passwords


Browser Extensions

One of most notable functions of Arkei is its ability to steal data from Google Chrome browser extensions. For each Chrome-based extension, an "Extension ID" is given. The malware uses this information to harvest data stored within.

This Extension ID is often stored within the following folders:

  • %AppData%LocalGoogleChromeUser DataDefaultLocal Extension Settings
  • %AppData%LocalGoogleChromeUser DataDefaultSync Extension Settings
  • %AppData%LocalGoogleChromeUser DataDefaultIndexedDBDomain Name.indexeddb.leveldb

Arkei will attempt to harvest any files located within the extension folder. For cryptocurrency holders, this malware poses a significant threat due to the large number of wallets and crypto services it targets.

However, Arkei is not solely focused on stealing cryptocurrency. Arkei appears to also target additional Chrome-based browser extensions related to two-factor and multifactor authentication (2FA/MFA) and password management, increasing its risk to both corporate and private environments. It's not entirely clear what attackers seek to do with this information; they could be seeking to change the device used to verify 2FA access (such as someone's cell phone) to one controlled by attackers.

Browser Extension List - Passwords and Authentication

Extension Type

Extension Name

Extension ID

Password Manager

Trezor

Imjoifkgjagghnncjkhggdhalmcnfklk

2FA

Phantom

bfnaelmomeimhlpmgjnjophhkkoljpa

2FA

Authenticator 2FA

bhghomapcdpbohigoooaddinpkbai

2FA

Authy 2FA

Gaedmjdfmmahhbjefcbgaolhhanlaolb

2FA

EOS Authenticator

oeljdldpnmdbchonielidgobddffflal

2FA

GAuth Authenticator

Ilgcnhelpchnceeipipkaljkblbcpbl


Browser Extension List - Cryptocurrency Wallets

Extension Name

Extension ID

Extension Name

Extension ID

TronLink

ibnejdfjmmkpcnlpebklmnkoeoihofec

Auro Wallet

cnmamaachppnkjgnildpdmkaakejnhae

MetaMask

nkbihfbeogaeaoehlefnkodbefgpgknn

Polymesh Wallet

jojhfeoedkpkglbfimdfabpdfjaoolaf

Binance Chain Wallet

fhbohimaelbohpjbbldcngcnapndodjp

ICONex

flpiciilemghbmfalicajoolhkkenfel

Yoroi

ffnbelfdoeiohenkjibnmadjiehjhajb

Nabox Wallet

nknhiehlklippafakaeklbeglecifhad

Nifty Wallet

jbdaocneiiinmjbjlgalhcelgbejmnid

KHC

hcflpincpppdclinealmandijcmnkbgn

Math Wallet

afbcbjpbpfadlkmhmclhkeeodmamcflc

Temple

ookjlbkiijinhpmnjffcofjonbfbgaoc

Coinbase Wallet

hnfanknocfeofbddgcijnmhnfnkdnaad

TezBox

mnfifefkajgofkcjkemidiaecocnkjeh

Guarda

hpglfhgfnhbgpjdenjgmdgoeiappafln

Cyano Wallet

dkdedlpgdmmkkfjabffeganieamfklkm

EQUA Wallet

blnieiiffboillknjnepogjhkgnoapac

Byone

nlgbhdfgdhgbiamfdfmbikcdghidoadd

Jaxx Liberty

cjelfplplebdjjenllpjcblmjkfcffne

OneKey

infeboajgfhgbjpjbeppbkgnabfdkdaf

BitApp Wallet

fihkakfobkmkjojpchpfgcmhfjnmnfpi

LeafWallet

cihmoadaighcejopammfbmddcmdekcje

iWallet

kncchdigobghenbbaddojjnnaogfppfj

DAppPlay

lodccjjbdhfakaekdiahmedfbieldgik

Wombat

amkmjjmmflddogmhpjloimipbofnfjih

BitClip

ijmpgkjfkbfhoebgogflfebnmejmfbml

MEW CX

nlbmnnijcnlegkjjpcfjclmcfggfefdm

Steem Keychain

lkcjlnjfpbikmcmbachjpdbijejflpcm

GuildWallet

nanjmdknhkinifnkgdcggcfnhdaammmj

Nash Extension

onofpnbbkehpmmoabgpcpmigafmmnjhl

Saturn Wallet

nkddgncdjgjfcddamfgcmfnlhccnimig

Hycon Lite Client

bcopgchhojmggmffilplmbdicgaihlkp

Ronin Wallet

fnjhmkhhmkbjkkabndcnnogagogbneec

ZilPay

klnaejjgbibmhlephnhpmaofohgkpgkd

NeoLine

cphhlgmgameodnhkjdmkpanlelnlohao

Coin98 Wallet

aeachknmefphepccionboohckonoeemg

Clover Wallet

nhnkbkgjikgcigadomkphalanndcapjk

Terra Station

aiifbnbfobpmeekipheeijimdpnlpgpp

Liquality Wallet

kpfopkelmapcoipemfendmdcghnegimn

Keplr

dmkamcknogkgcdfhhbddcghachkejeap

Sollet

fhmfendgdocmcbmfikdcogofphimnkno


Crypto Wallets

Arkei does not just stop at targeting crypto currencies via browser extensions. Many people prefer not to use third-party applications and services to store their digital currency. So, like the BlackJack component of BHunt we discussed in last week's Threat Thursday blog, Arkei performs a similar routine to look for specific crypto wallets stored locally on the victim's device.

Arkei will sweep through various folders looking for specific files related to cryptocurrency. This threat will search specific folders for terms like "wallet.dat," which is a file-name format used by a wide range of different currencies. If a match is found, the malware attempts to store the content of the file in a SQL database, which it will exfiltrate back to its command-and-control (C2) server.

Though Arkei has the ability to target a wide range of crypto wallets, observed samples have had dedicated functionality to target the following crypto wallets:

Crypto Wallets

Exodus

Atomic

Bitcoin

Binance

JAXX

ElectrumLTC

Ethereum

MultiDoge

Coinomi

Electron Cash


Exfiltration

Once Arkei has finished ransacking the victim's computer, it will attempt to bundle all the data it has obtained and exfiltrate it back to its C2. It collects this information in a folder with a name that is typically comprised of 12 random letters and numbers [0-9A-Z], as shown in Figure 3.

As Arkei obtains data, it will catalog that information before sending it back to the C2. As part of this catalog, the malware will also take a screenshot of the victim device and gather system information into a file called "system.txt."

Figure 3: Example of Arkei exfiltration file

System Information

The system.txt file contains the following information about the victim's device:

System Info

IP Address

Display Resolution

Country

PC Name

Working Path

Username

Display Language

Domain Name

Keyboard Language

MachineID

Is Laptop

GUID

Processor

OS

Installed RAM

Video card

Arkei will also append a list of all installed software to this text file before exfiltrating the data. The data from Arkei is then sent to a new C2 and exfiltrated to the URL it initially reached out to.

Once Arkei has completed this step and exfiltration is successful, it will kill the process and delete itself. This is done as a clean-up mechanism to remove the malware from the device and prevent the victim from discovering they have been targeted.

Conclusions

Arkei is a flexible and stealthy information stealer that can impact both personal and corporate devices. As a MaaS, it bundles together several desirable features for attackers to use, allowing them to change infection tactics to suit their needs.

Inclusion of a configuration file allows threat actors to tailor exactly what information they choose to steal from the victim. And using legitimate files to perform nefarious functions makes Arkei more difficult for legacy anti-malware products to detect.

As more people both use cryptocurrencies and work from home, it is becoming more common to store personal financial information, as well as corporate data, on personal devices. This makes information-stealing an extremely rewarding pursuit for threat actors, who will continue pushing boundaries in their attempts to pursue bigger financial rewards.

Who is Typically Affected?

  • Commercial and Professional Services
  • Consumer Durables and Apparel
  • Telecommunication Services
  • Public Sector
  • Insurance

Mitigation Tips

  • Avoid downloading cracked software, or software from unknown/unverified links.
  • Make sure corporate login credentials and personal passwords are not saved in your browser.
  • Use two-factor authentication on a separate device, such as an authentication application installed on a mobile phone or tablet.
YARA Rule

The following YARA rule was authored by the BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Team to catch the threat described in this blog:

import "pe"

rule Mal_Win32_Arkei_Stealer_2022
{
meta:
description = "Detects Arkei Stealer"
author = "BlackBerry Threat Research"
date = "2022-01-26"
license = "This Yara rule is provided under the Apache License 2.0 (https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0) and open to any user or organization, as long as you use it under this license and ensure originator credit in any derivative to The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Team"

strings:
$s1 = "Copyrighz (C) 2021, fudkorta" wide ascii
$s2 = "bomgveoci.iwa" wide ascii
$s3 = { 4a 00 61 00 6b 00 61 00 72 00 6f 00 3d 00 48 00 65 00 77 00 61 00 6e 00 75 00 72 00 65 00 6b 00 69 00 67 00 65 00 20 00 70 00 65 00 63 00 65 00 67 00 65 00 63 00 65 00 64 00 20 00 68 00 69 00 70 00 75 00 66 00 69 00 7a 00 6f 00 77 00 6f 00 6d 00 6f 00 63 00 65 00 73 00 20 00 7a 00 65 00 6a 00 61 00 68 00 69 00 78 00 65 00 76 00 69 00 20 00 79 00 61 00 64 00 61 00 72 00 65 00 74 00 75 00 73 00 65 00 78 00}

condition:
// MZ header at the end of the file
uint16(0) == 0x5a4d and

// Must be less than
filesize > 325KB and
filesize < 380KB and

// Must have import
pe.imports("winhttp.dll") and

// Must have the following sections in the following order
pe.section_index(".text") == 0 and
pe.section_index(".rdata") == 1 and
pe.section_index(".data") == 2 and
pe.section_index(".rsrc") == 3 and

//All noted strings
all of them
}

Indicators of Compromise (IoCs)

C2 Addresses

  • 185[.]7[.]214[.]239:80/poendxychb[.]php
  • coin-file-file-19[.]com:80/tratata[.]php
  • tuntutul[.]link/gate1[.]php
  • googe[.]link/gate1[.]php
  • 85[.]208[.]185[.]13/kyhvowljlf[.]php
  • homesteadr[.]link/ggate[.]php
  • 37[.]252[.]15[.]126/dhbuc2mgys[.]php
  • panel[.]computer/gate[.]php

SQL Library Addresses

  • hXXp[:]//homesteadr[.]link/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//tuntutul[.]link/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//coin-file-file-19[.]com/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//saskatche[.]link/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//googe[.]link/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//85[.]208[.]185[.]13/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//homesteadr[.]link/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//37[.]252[.]15[.]126/sqlite3[.]dll
  • hXXp[:]//panel[.]computer/public/sqlite3[.]dll

Files Created on System

  • C:ProgramDatasqlite3.dll

Files Modified on System

  • %AppData%LocalTempPH4EU37Q

Registry Keys Modified

  • HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionInternet SettingsZoneMapProxyBypass
  • HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionInternet SettingsZoneMapIntranetName
  • HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionInternet SettingsZoneMapUNCAsIntranet
  • HKEY_CURRENT_USERSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionInternet SettingsZoneMapAutoDetect

C2 Configurations (Base64 Encoded)

  • MHwwfDF8MXx8REVTS19URVNUNXwwfCVERVNLVE9QJVx8Ki50eHR8MXwwfDB8
  • MXwxfDF8MXx8RGlzY29yZHwwfCVBUFBEQVRBJVxkaXNjb3JkXExvY2FsIFN0b3JhZ2
    VcfCp8MXwwfDB8VGVsZWdyYW18MHwlQVBQREFUQSVcVGVsZWdyYW0gRGVza3
    RvcFx0ZGF0YVx8KkQ4NzdGNzgzRDVEM0VGOEMqLCptYXAqLCpjb25maWdzKnwxfDB8MHw=
  • MHwxfDF8MXwxfERFU0t8OTl8JURFU0tUT1AlXFx8Ki50eHQsKi5kb2N4LCpVVEMtL
    SouKiwqd2FsbGV0Ki4qLCptZXRhbWFzayouKiwqcHJpdmF0ZWtleSouKiwqbGVkZ
    2VyKi4qLCpjYXJ0ZWlyYSouKiwqMmZhKi4qLCpvcGVuc2VhKi4qLCpleG9kdXMqLi
    osKmNoaWEqLnR4dHwxfDF8MHxET0NTfDk5fCVVU0VSUFJPRklMRSVcXERvY3V
    tZW50c1xcfCoudHh0LCouZG9jeCwqVVRDLS0qLiosKndhbGxldCouKiwqbWV0YW
    1hc2sqLiosKnByaXZhdGVrZXkqLiosKmxlZGdlciouKiwqY2FydGVpcmEqLiosKjJmYS
    ouKiwqb3BlbnNlYSouKiwqZXhvZHVzKi4qLCpjaGlhKi50eHR8MXwxfDB8RE9XTnw
    5OXwlVVNFUlBST0ZJTEUlXFxEb3dubG9hZHNcXHwqLnR4dCwqLmRvY3gsKlVUQ
    y0tKi4qLCp3YWxsZXQqLiosKm1ldGFtYXNrKi4qLCpwcml2YXRla2V5Ki4qLCpsZWR
    nZXIqLiosKmNhcnRlaXJhKi4qLCoyZmEqLiosKm9wZW5zZWEqLiosKmV4b2R1cyo
    uKiwqY2hpYSoudHh0fDF8MXwwfA==
  • MXwxfDF8MXx8Q3J5cHRvfDB8JVVTRVJQUk9GSUxFJVxcfCoyZmEqLiosKnRva2Vu
    Ki4qLCpzZWVkKi4qLCpiaXRjb2luKi4qLCpidGMqLiosKmV0aCouKnwxfDF8MHw=
  • MXwxfDF8MXx8REVTS3wxMDB8JURFU0tUT1AlXFx8Ki50eHQsKlVUQy0tKi4qLCp3
    YWxsZXQqLiosKm1ldGFtYXNrKi4qfDF8MXwwfERPQ1N8MTAwfCVVU0VSUFJPRkl
    MRSVcXERvY3VtZW50c1xcfCoudHh0LCpVVEMtLSouKiwqd2FsbGV0Ki4qLCptZXR
    hbWFzayouKnwxfDF8MHxET1dOfDEwMHwlVVNFUlBST0ZJTEUlXFxEb3dubG9hZ
    HNcXHwqLnR4dCwqVVRDLS0qLiosKndhbGxldCouKiwqbWV0YW1hc2sqLip8MXwxfDB8
  • MXwxfDF8MXx8

BlackBerry Assistance

If you're battling this malware or a similar threat, you've come to the right place, regardless of your existing BlackBerry relationship.

The BlackBerry Incident Response team is made up of world-class consultants dedicated to handling response and containment services for a wide range of incidents, including ransomware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) cases.

We have a global consulting team standing by to assist you, providing around-the-clock support where required, as well as local assistance. Please contact us here: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/forms/cylance/handraiser/emergency-incident-response-containment

About The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Team

The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence team examines emerging and persistent threats, providing intelligence analysis for the benefit of defenders and the organizations they serve.

Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
11:18aTHREAT THURSDAY : Arkei Infostealer Expands Reach Using SmokeLoader to Target Crypto Walle..
PU
11:18aBLACKBERRY : Prevents BHunt Scavenger
PU
02/15"THE YEAR OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY" : Details from the BlackBerry 2022 Threat Report
PU
02/15BlackBerry Annual Threat Report Uncovers Growing Shared Economy in Cyber Criminal Under..
PR
02/14GET IN : The Connected Vehicle Podcast From BlackBerry (Episode 4)
PU
02/10THREAT THURSDAY : BHunt Scavenger Harvests Victims' Crypto Wallets
PU
02/09BLACKBERRY BRIEF : CEO John Chen Files Notice of Plans To Sell Up To 2.9 Million Shares, O..
MT
02/09BLACKBERRY : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
02/09BLACKBERRY LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Qen Assets Have the Ability To Prove Its Finest Worth
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 718 M - -
Net income 2022 -196 M - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 116 M 4 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,16 $
Average target price 6,11 $
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Randall Cook Secretary, Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-22.34%4 116
MCAFEE CORP.0.19%4 814
KNOWBE4, INC.-4.01%3 773
DARKTRACE PLC-18.23%2 995
TELOS CORPORATION-30.03%720
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.-35.10%681