Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Threat Thursday: Avaddon Ransomware Uses DDoS Attacks as Triple Threat

06/03/2021 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Threat Thursday: Avaddon Ransomware Uses DDoS Attacks as Triple Threat
Summary

The Avaddon ransomware variant first appeared in early 2020 and made international headlines due to recent attacks against Australian organizations and Asia-based cyber insurance company AXA. Both the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Australian Cyber Security Center (ACSC) have released warnings regarding an ongoing attack by this malware family.

Avaddon is distributed as a Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) for use in targeted attacks. The infection vector of Avaddon is phishing emails.

Like DarkSide and REvil ransomware, Avaddon also uses a double extortion scheme where data is both encrypted locally and exfiltrated before the ransom demand is made. If the victim refuses to pay, their data is published to a site located on the dark web at avaddongun7rngel[dot]onion.

Avaddon, however, goes one step further. To further 'encourage' victims to pay the ransom, attackers also subject them to a third threat - a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack - until the ransom is paid.

Visiting the dark web site, the current victims can be seen under 'new companies' that Avaddon has infected. For example, they claim to have 3 TB of data from AXA, which is notably large compared to other victims. They also allege that some of the data making up this 3TB contains customer medical reports, customer claims, payments to customers, customer ID's, customer scanned bank account papers, hospitals and doctors reserved material, and more. The Avaddon gang have also attached a proof of stolen data screenshot for each affected victim.

Operating System
Risk & Impact
Technical Analysis

Avaddon ransomware masquerades as Microsoft® host process for Windows tasks called 'taskhost.exe'.

This is a common method for malware writers to trick unwitting users into believing that the file is a trusted and legitimate Microsoft file:

Figure 1: Fake 'taskhost.exe' file information.

Avaddon samples are not packed, but some of the strings are obfuscated to hinder static detection and analysis:

Figure 2: Obfuscated strings.

To de-obfuscate the strings, several steps must occur: a base64 decode must first be performed, followed by a XOR operation using a key in hexadecimal, then addition with a key in hex, and then a final XOR operation with a key in hex. The hex values required vary from sample to sample. It has also been observed that some Avaddon samples perform subtraction instead of addition:

Figure 3: String decryption.

For example, upon de-obfuscation of those strings, a string 'KD4yPHkMERoFEAgcEAkCeQUGHQb1BnlwPzAyPxUmKzo8FTIXJg==' decodes to 'wmic SHADOWCOPY DELETE /nointeractive'.

The full list of de-obfuscated strings can be found in Appendix A.

Figure 4: Obfuscated string.

Figure 5: De-obfuscated string.

Upon execution, Avaddon creates a copy of itself in the 'C:Users%user name%AppDataRoamingMicrosoftWindows' folder. The copied file is then used to create a scheduled task called 'update' to maintain persistence:

Figure 6: Scheduled task called 'update'.

This threat also modifies the registry keys to bypass User Account Control (UAC). It also escalates privileges to obtain access to mapped network drives by setting the registry values of EnableLUA and ConsentPromtBehaviorAdmin to 0 and EnableLinkedConnections to 1:

Figure 7: Modified registry keys.

Avaddon then deletes shadow copies using the following commands:

wmic.exe:

  • wmic SHADOWCOPY DELETE /nointeractive

vssadmin.exe:

  • vssadmin Delete Shadows /All /Quiet

The malware also deletes system backups using the following commands, to ensure the victim can't easily restore the encrypted files:

wbadmin.exe:

  • wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP
  • wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP -deleteOldest
  • wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP -keepVersions:0

bcdedit.exe:

  • bcdedit /set {default} recoveryenabled No
  • bcdedit.exe -> bcdedit /set {default} bootstatuspolicy ignoreallfailures

Avaddon will begin enumerating the infected system, ignoring certain locations to avoid encrypting files there. Those locations are the following:

  • C:$Recycle.Bin
  • C:Program Files
  • C:Program Files (x86)
  • C:ProgramData
  • C:UsersAll Users
  • C:Users%username%AppData
  • Folders containing the name 'Tor Browser'

Avaddon will look in the 'Program Files' and 'Program Files (x86)' folders for the presence of Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft SQL Server, and MySQL. If those directories can be found, Avaddon will start encrypting the affected file types and append them with a '.beDBDdeCd' file extension.

The appended file extension varies from sample to sample, but it typically follows a pattern of 9-10 lower/upper case letters [a-eA-E]{9,10}. In earlier versions of Avaddon, the appended file extension was '.avdn':

Figure 8: Encrypted files.

This threat drops a ransom note titled 'jpNx9_readme_.txt' in each affected directory. The random lower-and-upper-case letters and numbers used for naming the readme text file also vary from sample to sample.

The ransom note informs the infected user that all documents, photos, databases, and other file of importance have been encrypted:

Figure 9: Avaddon ransom note.

To access the Avaddon's dark web page, the victim is required to download a Tor browser and navigate to the attacker's dark web site to input the key. This key can be found in the ransom note:

Figure 10: Avaddon URL for key input.

The ransom note alerts the victim that many files have been downloaded by the threat actor. They then have three days to get in contact with the Avaddon group, otherwise the sensitive data will be published on the attacker's dark web site at avaddongun7rngel[dot]onion.

Figure 11: Avaddon victims (company names obscured for privacy).

To ensure that the ransom is paid in a timely fashion, Avaddon DDoSes the victim's website, rendering it unusable and inaccessible. The page also contains a list of all new companies that have become Avaddon's latest victims. Attackers also publish some screenshots of the material that has been stolen from each victim. For example, the screenshots may include copies of passports, ID cards, and other private documents.

The 'Full dump' section of the website contains a list of data dumps from victims who have refused to cooperate with the Avaddon gang. Those 'dump' files can be downloaded by anyone who accesses the site. These files are compressed, and no password was required to extract the contents:

Figure 12: unzipped data dump contents.

Yara Rule

The following Yara rule was authored by the BlackBerry Threat Research Team to catch the threat described in this document:


import 'pe'
import 'hash'

rule Mal_Ransom_Win32_Avaddon_2021
{
meta:
description = 'Detects W32 Avaddon 2021 ransomware'
author = ' Blackberry Threat Research team '
date = '2021-13-05'

strings:

//'ext':'
$x1 = {22657874223a22}
//'rcid':'
$x2 = {2272636964223a22}
//'hdd':
$x3 = {22686464223a}
//'name':'
$x4 = {226e616d65223a22}
//'size':
$x5 = {2273697a65223a}
//'type':'
$x6 = {2274797065223a22}
//'lang':'
$x7 = {226c616e67223a22}

condition:
uint16(0) == 0x5a4d and
hash.md5(pe.rich_signature.clear_data) == 'd1bea2a661ac41ee1e80a607afed3f89' and
pe.imphash() == 'b56503b8c4f46a3a086734c09c6bd0f3' and
pe.number_of_sections == 5 and
filesize all of ($x*)
}

Indicators of Compromise (IoCs)

At BlackBerry, we take a prevention-first and AI-driven approach to cybersecurity. Putting prevention first neutralizes malware before the exploitation stage of the kill-chain.

By stopping malware at this stage, BlackBerry solutions help organizations increase their resilience. It also helps reduce infrastructure complexity and streamline security management to ensure business, people, and endpoints are secure.

File System Actions

Created:

  • C:Users%user name%AppDataRoamingMicrosoftWindows
  • [a-zA-Z0-9]{5}_readme_.txt ← ransom note.
  • Example: E8Jmg_readme_.txt
  • .aEEeadBBD ← appended file extension, varies from sample to sample.

Deleted:

  • Shadow volume copies.
  • Backups.

Modified:

  • All targeted files post-encryption.

Mutex:

  • Global{A86668A3-8F20-41F3-97D1-676B2AD6ADF7}

Processes

Created:

  • wmic SHADOWCOPY DELETE /nointeractive
  • wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP
  • wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP -deleteOldest
  • wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP -keepVersions:0
  • vssadmin Delete Shadows /All /Quiet
  • bcdedit /set {default} recoveryenabled No
  • bcdedit /set {default} bootstatuspolicy ignoreallfailures

Services

Terminated:

  • DefWatch, ccEvtMgr, ccSetMgr, SavRoam, dbsrv12, sqlservr, sqlagent, Intuit.QuickBooks.FCS, dbeng8, sqladhlp, QBIDPService, Culserver, RTVscan, vmware-usbarbitator64, vmware-converter, VMAuthdService, VMnetDHCP, VMUSBArbService, VMwareHostd, sqlbrowser, SQLADHLP, sqlwriter, msmdsrv, tomcat6, QBCFMonitorService
Appendix A

base64 decode -> XOR 0x8 -> ADD 0x3 -> XOR 0x54

Deobfuscated strings

DBAH9QgaCwYNHjI8KzAsMCcVDQgyPyUwKCwNHBYrKyY/FfcmKywyMD8NCTA9MjwyJiwNDCIsFSY+

SOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionPoliciesSystem

Bj86Oz0mHTI/NCYlHDA/PyY8FTIwPyw=

EnableLinkedConnections

Bj86Oz0mHfYa

EnableLUA

HDA/LCY/FQkrMD4pFRsmMToXMjArGiU+Mj8=

ConsentPromptBehaviorAdmin

DAIM9QYeBQsS9wY=

SYSTEMDRIVE

CQsQGAsaHgcSHQYMcSFhV3I=

PROGRAMFILES(x86)

9gwGCwkLEAcSHQY=

USERPROFILE

CSswOCs6PgU6FTo=

ProgramData

CSswOCs6PnkHMj0mLA==

Program Files

Gh0d9gwGCwwJCxAHEh0G

ALLUSERSPROFILE

GikpBToVOg==

AppData

CfYbHRIc

PUBLIC

9R4J

TMP

9TAreRsrMCgsJis=

Tor Browser

BgcS

EF

HgwQHDo8MSY=

MSOCache

DQgyPyUwKCw=

Windows

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9Jiw=

Program Files

DfYsJissDRo9PXn2LCYrLA==

UsersAll Users

DRopKQU6FTo=

AppData

DR4yPCswLDAnFQ0IMj8lMCgs

MicrosoftWindows

KD4yPHkMERoFEAgcEAkCeQUGHQb1BnlwPzAyPxUmKzo8FTIXJg==

wmic SHADOWCOPY DELETE /nointeractive

KDs6JT4yP3kFBh0G9QZ5DAIM9QYeDPUa9QYbGhwU9gk=

wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP

KDs6JT4yP3kFBh0G9QZ5DAIM9QYeDPUa9QYbGhwU9gl5fiUmPSYVJhA9JSYsFQ==

wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP -deleteOldest

KDs6JT4yP3kFBh0G9QZ5DAIM9QYeDPUa9QYbGhwU9gl5fjQmJin3JissMjA/LGNp

wbadmin DELETE SYSTEMSTATEBACKUP -keepVersions:0

FywsOiU+Mj95BSY9JhUmeQwxOiUwKCx5cBo9PXlwChYyJhU=

vssadmin Delete Shadows /All /Quiet

OzwlJiUyFXlwLCYVeSQlJic6Fj0VLnkrJjwwFyYrIiY/Ojs9JiV5HzA=

bcdedit /set {default} recoveryenabled No

OzwlJiUyFXlwLCYVeSQlJic6Fj0VLnk7MDAVLBU6FRYsKTA9MjwieTI4PzArJjo9PSc6Mj0WKyYs

bcdedit /set {default} bootstatuspolicy ignoreallfailures

fxcxJQ==

.vhd

fxcxJSE=

.vhdx

KTAoJissMSY9PXkFMiw+MBY/FX4FMiw0Ej46OCZ5fhI+OjgmCToVMXk=

powershell Dismount-DiskImage -ImagePath

KTAoJissMSY9PX8mISY=

powershell.exe

ACsmOiU+JgB/FSEV

_readme_.txt

ERAeBgULEvcG

HOMEDRIVE

ERAeBgka9RE=

HOMEPATH

BSYsNBUwKQ0=

Desktop

HDA/FSswPXkJOj8mPQ0FJiw0FTAp

Control PanelDesktop

CDo9PQk6KSYr

WallPaper

JCQyJS4u

{{id}}

JCQmIRUuLg==

{{ext}}

FiklOhUm

update

GD0wOzo9DSQaYVdXV2EabH5hB2tpflVqB2x+YmgFan5XaFcbaxoFVxoFB2gu

Global{A86668A3-8F20-41F3-97D1-676B2AD6ADF7}

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9JiwNHjI8KzAsMCcVDQYhPDE6PzgmeQwmKxcmKw==

Program FilesMicrosoftExchange Server

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9Jix5cSFhV3INHjI8KzAsMCcVDQYhPDE6PzgmeQwmKxcmKw==

Program Files (x86)MicrosoftExchange Server

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9JiwNHjI8KzAsMCcVeQwKHXkMJisXJis=

Program FilesMicrosoft SQL Server

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9Jix5cSFhV3INHjI8KzAsMCcVeQwKHXkMJisXJis=

Program Files (x86)Microsoft SQL Server

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9JiwNPiIsKj0=

Program Filesmysql

DQkrMDgrOj55BzI9Jix5cSFhV3INPiIsKj0=

Program Files (x86)mysql

CxAQ9Q0cEh73aw==

ROOTCIMV2

CAod

WQL

DAYdBhz1eXN5BwsQHnkIMj9sawAJJisnBzArPjoVFSYlBToVOgAJJisnCSswPAAJKzA8Jiws

SELECT * FROM Win32_PerfFormattedData_PerfProc_Process

Hzo+Jg==

Name

EgUJKzA8Jiws

IDProcess

CSYrPCY/FQkrMDwmLCwwK/UyPiY=

PercentProcessorTime

LBc8MTAsFQ==

svchost

PCwrLCw=

csrss

LCYrFzI8Jiw=

services

PSw6LCw=

lsass

KDI/PTA4MD8=

winlogon

LCkwMD0sFw==

spoolsv

JiEpPTArJis=

explorer

CxY/FTI+JhsrMDQmKw==

RuntimeBroker

DCIsFSY+

System

KTAoJissMSY9PQ==

powershell

KCw8KzIpFQ==

wscript

HCsmOhUm

Create

CDI/bGsACSswPCYsLA==

Win32_Process

HDA+Pjo/JR0yPyY=

CommandLine

fiw6JyY=

-safe

DBAH9QgaCwYNHjI8KzAsMCcVDQgyPyUwKCx5H/UNHBYrKyY/FfcmKywyMD8NCDI/PTA4MD8=

SOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersionWinlogon

JiEpPTArJit/JiEmfQ==

explorer.exe,

DDEmPT0=

Shell

OzwlJiUyFXlwLCYVeSw6JyY7MDAVeT8mFSgwKzQ=

bcdedit /set safeboot network

OzwlJiUyFXlwJSY9JhUmFzo9FiZ5LDonJjswMBU=

bcdedit /deletevalue safeboot

BlackBerry Assistance

If you're battling Avaddon ransomware or a similar threat, you've come to the right place, regardless of your existing BlackBerry relationship.

The BlackBerry Incident Response team is made up of world-class consultants dedicated to handling response and containment services for a wide range of incidents, including ransomware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) cases.

We have a global consulting team standing by to assist you providing around-the-clock support, where required, as well as local assistance. Please contact us here: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/forms/cylance/handraiser/emergency-incident-response-containment

About The BlackBerry Research and Intelligence Team

The BlackBerry Research and Intelligence team examines emerging and persistent threats, providing intelligence analysis for the benefit of defenders and the organizations they serve.

Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 05:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
01:17aTHREAT THURSDAY : Avaddon Ransomware Uses DDoS Attacks as Triple Threat
PU
01:17aBLACKBERRY  : QNX Joins Railway System Suppliers Inc (RSSI) to Help Deliver Foun..
PU
06/02Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free..
RE
06/02TSX falls 0.02% to 19,971.15
RE
06/02SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Favorites AMC, BlackBerry, GameStop, Bed Bath & Bey..
MT
06/02BLACKBERRY BRIEF : Up 10%, Was Higher, Amid Reddit Investor Inspired Interest; S..
MT
06/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher as Meme Stocks Surge
DJ
06/02BLACKBERRY  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
06/02SOCIAL BUZZ : AMC, BlackBerry Score Double-Digit Gains Early Wednesday
MT
06/01TSX rises 1.24% to 19,976.01
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 796 M - -
Net income 2022 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 566 M 8 564 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 497
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,99 $
Last Close Price 15,15 $
Spread / Highest target -51,9%
Spread / Average Target -60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Eacobacci President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED116.23%8 564
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.23%1 863 312
SEA LIMITED29.38%135 063
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.03%96 501
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.43%60 029
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.03%58 270