    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/07 10:36:42 am EDT
8.560 CAD   -1.38%
10:43aTHREAT THURSDAY : AvosLocker Prompts Advisory from FBI and FinCEN
PU
10:05aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 7, 2022
07:03aBLACKBERRY BRIEF : Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Class Action Litigation
MT
Threat Thursday: AvosLocker Prompts Advisory from FBI and FinCEN

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
AvosLocker and the affiliate group behind it appear to be ramping up their operations targeting critical infrastructure in the U.S., sparking a recent advisory from the FBI and FinCEN. The bulletin includes the malware's Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and a warning that the criminal group seems to be focusing on financial services, critical manufacturing, government facilities and other critical industries.

First seen late 2021, this aggressive ransomware is designed to quickly encrypt valuable data on compromised machines. Like most modern ransomware families such as LokiLocker, AvosLocker is sold and distributed as Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), which means that the attack vectors and targets of the malware are open to the needs of the malware operator. This threat is not just Windows® -based. In early 2022, a Linux® -based variant of the malware was found that targets VMware ESXi Virtual Machine (VM) environments.

AvosLocker has adopted a common feature of modern ransomware in its choice of double extortion. This ploy involves attackers compromising the victim's environment prior to the execution of the ransom attack and exfiltrating valuable data. Like the previously discussed malware family Karma, data pilfered by AvosLocker is often hosted on an Onion page found via the Tor browser. This tactic is meant to put additional pressure on affected organizations to pay the ransom demand, as attackers will publish sensitive data online if victims don't pay in time.

Operating System

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 690 M - -
Net income 2023 -224 M - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 999 M 3 999 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
EV / Sales 2024 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 325
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Randall Cook Secretary, Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-25.04%3 999
KNOWBE4, INC.3.53%4 152
DARKTRACE PLC-0.52%3 531
TELOS CORPORATION-33.33%698
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.-52.20%503
NFORCE SECURE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.32%87