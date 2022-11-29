Advanced search
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
BlackBerry Limited
News
Transcript : BlackBerry Limited Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-29-2022 03:45 PM
11/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
Good afternoon. Welcome. I am painfully aware I might be the last thing between you and real refreshments, so I'll try to keep this moving forward. My name is Mattias and I run the BlackBerry IoT...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about BLACKBERRY LIMITED
06:32a
Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Alibaba Group Holdings Pois..
MT
11/28
BlackBerry Up 0.8% In US Pre-Market As Expands Work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to E..
MT
11/28
BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the..
PR
11/28
BlackBerry Brief: Says Expanding Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QN..
MT
11/28
Blackberry Expands Work with Aws to Elevate Blackberry QNX Foundational Software to the..
CI
11/23
RBC Capital Markets Says Canadian Technology Companies Expect Strong Demand Despite Mac..
MT
11/16
RBC Capital Markets Says BlackBerry's IoT Segment Scoring New Design Wins Despite Macro..
MT
11/16
Blackberry : ARCrypter Ransomware Expands its Operations From Latin America to the World
PU
11/15
Update On BlackBerry: Shares Up 0.8% In US After Hours As Blackberr..
MT
11/15
BlackBerry SecuSUITE Expanding Secure Communications Partner Network in Asia Pacific
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKBERRY LIMITED
09/28
BlackBerry Price Target Lowered to US$6 at RBC
MT
09/28
Canaccord Genuity Adjusts BlackBerry's Price Target to $5 From $6, Reiterates Hold Rati..
MT
09/28
RBC Trims Price Target on BlackBerry to $6 From $6.50, Says 'Better Visibility Needed' ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
687 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-336 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
333 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-8,55x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
2 785 M
2 785 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,54x
EV / Sales 2024
4,08x
Nbr of Employees
3 325
Free-Float
98,4%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
4,81 $
Average target price
5,54 $
Spread / Average Target
15,2%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen
Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai
Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan
Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel
Chief Information Officer
Timothy David Dattels
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
-45.09%
2 796
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
13.60%
16 410
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
-41.97%
6 353
KNOWBE4, INC.
7.63%
4 356
DARKTRACE PLC
-14.73%
2 827
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.
-47.56%
1 265
