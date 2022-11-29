Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BlackBerry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
6.550 CAD   +0.92%
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Alibaba Group Holdings Poised to Surge
MT
11/28BlackBerry Up 0.8% In US Pre-Market As Expands Work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud
MT
11/28BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud, Accelerating Time to Market for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems
PR
Transcript : BlackBerry Limited Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-29-2022 03:45 PM

11/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
Good afternoon. Welcome. I am painfully aware I might be the last thing between you and real refreshments, so I'll try to keep this moving forward. My name is Mattias and I run the BlackBerry IoT...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 687 M - -
Net income 2023 -336 M - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,55x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 785 M 2 785 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 325
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,81 $
Average target price 5,54 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Timothy David Dattels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-45.09%2 796
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.13.60%16 410
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-41.97%6 353
KNOWBE4, INC.7.63%4 356
DARKTRACE PLC-14.73%2 827
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-47.56%1 265