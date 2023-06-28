BlackBerry Limited is a Canada-based company that provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The Cybersecurity segment consists of its BlackBerry Spark software platform, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. The IoT segment consists of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry IVY and other Internet of things (IoT) applications. This segment includes software licenses, bundled with support, maintenance, and professional services. The Licensing and Other segment consists of its intellectual property arrangements and settlement awards and its service access fees (SAF) business. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Sector Software