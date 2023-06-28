Equities BB CA09228F1036
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04:00:00 2023-06-28 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.610 CAD
|-0.30%
|+3.61%
|+49.89%
|Jun. 28
|BlackBerry up 5.8% After Hours as Fiscal Q1 Loss Narrows on Higher Sales; Reports an Unexpected Adjusted Profit
|MT
|Jun. 28
|BlackBerry reports surprise profit on cycbersecurity strength
|RE
Transcript : BlackBerry Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jun 28, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to the BlackBerry First Quarter Fiscal...
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|6.610 $
|-0.30%
|1,291,204
|2023-06-27
|6.630 $
|+5.24%
|1,059,966
|2023-06-26
|6.300 $
|-0.47%
|811,290
|2023-06-23
|6.330 $
|-3.21%
|589,914
|2023-06-22
|6.540 $
|+2.51%
|1,008,991
Chart BlackBerry Limited
Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited is a Canada-based company that provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The Cybersecurity segment consists of its BlackBerry Spark software platform, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. The IoT segment consists of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry IVY and other Internet of things (IoT) applications. This segment includes software licenses, bundled with support, maintenance, and professional services. The Licensing and Other segment consists of its intellectual property arrangements and settlement awards and its service access fees (SAF) business. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.Read more
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-09-27 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Ratings for BlackBerry Limited
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
4.992USD
Average target price
4.484USD
Spread / Average Target
-10.18%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Security Software
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+49.89%
|2 935 M $
|+19.98%
|2 595 M $
|+25.53%
|1 516 M $
|+25.37%
|1 207 M $
|-29.57%
|791 M $
|-.--%
|671 M $
|-17.31%
|444 M $
|+85.21%
|397 M $
|-13.40%
|229 M $
|-74.62%
|217 M $