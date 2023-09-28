|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.460 CAD
|-2.42%
|-6.65%
|+46.49%
|12:17am
|BLACKBERRY CEO WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE PROGRESS OF CO'S STRATEGIC R…
|RE
|Sep. 28
|BlackBerry Edges Down After Hours as Its Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows; Revenue Down 21%
|MT
Transcript : BlackBerry Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2023
September 28, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to the BlackBerry Second Quarter Fisca...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
BlackBerry Limited is a Canada-based company, which provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The Cybersecurity segment consists of BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry SecuSUITE and BlackBerry AtHoc. The IoT business consists of BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) and BlackBerry IVY. The Licensing and Other segment consists primarily of the Companyâs patent licensing business. The Companyâs core secure software and services offerings are its Cylance cybersecurity and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, collectively known as BlackBerry Spark. Its Cylance cybersecurity solutions include CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution that leverages the Cylance AI model and OneAlert EDR console. The BlackBerry UEM Suite includes the Companyâs BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-10-17 - BlackBerry Summit
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
4.788USD
Average target price
4.683USD
Spread / Average Target
-2.18%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+46.49%
|2 861 M $
|+55.93%
|3 331 M $
|+15.20%
|1 304 M $
|+7.51%
|972 M $
|-37.91%
|695 M $
|-.--%
|593 M $
|-17.09%
|5 248 M $
|+47.27%
|321 M $
|-39.43%
|314 M $
|+42.06%
|259 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock BlackBerry Limited - Toronto Stock Exchange
- News
- Transcript : BlackBerry Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2023