|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.48 CAD
|-2.49%
|-4.70%
|+24.26%
|Dec. 20
|BlackBerry posts surprise quarterly profit on resilient cybersecurity demand
|RE
|Dec. 20
|BlackBerry Down 2.4% After Hours as it Posts a Fiscal Q3 Profit Before Items
|MT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to the BlackBerry Third Quarter Fiscal...
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
BlackBerry Limited is a Canada-based company, which provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The Cybersecurity segment consists of BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry SecuSUITE and BlackBerry AtHoc. The IoT business consists of BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) and BlackBerry IVY. The Licensing and Other segment consists primarily of the Companyâs patent licensing business. The Companyâs core secure software and services offerings are its Cylance cybersecurity and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, collectively known as BlackBerry Spark. Its Cylance cybersecurity solutions include CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution that leverages the Cylance AI model and OneAlert EDR console. The BlackBerry UEM Suite includes the Companyâs BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2024-01-10 - CES Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
4.114 USD
Average target price
4.542 USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.39%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+24.26%
|2 463 M $
|+115.69%
|97 305 M $
|+18.59%
|17 619 M $
|+6.35%
|14 922 M $
|+64.40%
|8 788 M $
|-36.24%
|4 314 M $
|+45.38%
|3 024 M $
|+12.01%
|1 361 M $
|+9.05%
|1 045 M $
|-18.84%
|690 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock BlackBerry Limited - Toronto Stock Exchange
- News BlackBerry Limited
- Transcript : BlackBerry Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 20, 2023