    BB   CA09228F1036

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

(BB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
5.420 CAD   +0.56%
05:56pBlackBerry posts US$495-million loss in Q4 due to impairment charge
AQ
05:40pBlackBerry Swings to Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Loss, Revenue Declines
MT
05:34pBlackberry : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Transcript : BlackBerry Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023

03/30/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, and welcome to the BlackBerry Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Jason, and I will be your conference moderator for today's call.


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 663 M - -
Net income 2023 -768 M - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 328 M 2 328 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 325
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart BLACKBERRY LIMITED
BlackBerry Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKBERRY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 4,09 $
Spread / Average Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Chen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rai Chief Financial Officer
Charles Eagan Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Hummel Chief Information Officer
Timothy David Dattels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKBERRY LIMITED22.22%2 307
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.50%15 424
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.28.06%8 948
DARKTRACE PLC0.73%2 116
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.41.34%1 750
MAGNET FORENSICS INC.18.98%1 342
