Webinar: 2021 Threat Report Panel Discussion (APAC Region)

04/29/2021 | 03:47am EDT
Webinar: 2021 Threat Report Panel Discussion (APAC Region)

RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW
11 May 2021 at 11:30 AM IST | 2 PM SGT | 4 PM AEST


The disruptive events of 2020 forced people to adjust the way they conduct business, communicate with others, and live their daily lives. Understanding the enormous effect 2020 had on global cybersecurity is essential for successfully navigating organizations through 2021.

'The cybersecurity industry becomes more complex each passing year as new technologies, devices and innovations emerge - and at no time was that truer than in 2020, which witnessed everything from a global pandemic to the U.S. election,' said Eric Milam, Vice President of Research and Intelligence, BlackBerry. 'As the world becomes more interconnected and as new dimensions to cybercrime continue to rise, preparation will become a key factor in successful threat prevention in 2021.'

Join the threat researchers and security experts at BlackBerry for an in-depth look at current security issues, including:

  • Threat landscape
  • Top malware and ransomware
  • Mobile threats
  • Connected vehicles
  • Threat trends to watch 2021

This session will provide critical information to help professionals improve their cybersecurity posture in 2021.

Join the BlackBerry APAC webinaron 11 May 2021 at 11:30 AM IST | 2 PM SGT | 4 PM AEST

To learn more, downloada copy of the BlackBerry 2021 Threat Report.

Scheduling conflict? We've got you covered! Register now and we'll send you a link to the on demand recording after the webinar ends.

Speakers:

Jonathan Jackson
Director, Sales Engineering APJ, BlackBerry
David Rushmer
Senior Manager, Threat Research UK, BlackBerry
Gary Ng
Product Marketing Manager, BlackBerry
Adam Sloan
Principal Sales Engineering ANZ, BlackBerry
About Corporate Communications
Back

Disclaimer

BlackBerry Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
