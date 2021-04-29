Webinar: 2021 Threat Report Panel Discussion (APAC Region)

11 May 2021 at 11:30 AM IST | 2 PM SGT | 4 PM AEST



The disruptive events of 2020 forced people to adjust the way they conduct business, communicate with others, and live their daily lives. Understanding the enormous effect 2020 had on global cybersecurity is essential for successfully navigating organizations through 2021.

'The cybersecurity industry becomes more complex each passing year as new technologies, devices and innovations emerge - and at no time was that truer than in 2020, which witnessed everything from a global pandemic to the U.S. election,' said Eric Milam, Vice President of Research and Intelligence, BlackBerry. 'As the world becomes more interconnected and as new dimensions to cybercrime continue to rise, preparation will become a key factor in successful threat prevention in 2021.'



Join the threat researchers and security experts at BlackBerry for an in-depth look at current security issues, including:

Threat landscape

Top malware and ransomware



Mobile threats



Connected vehicles



Threat trends to watch 2021



This session will provide critical information to help professionals improve their cybersecurity posture in 2021.



To learn more, downloada copy of the BlackBerry 2021 Threat Report.

Speakers: